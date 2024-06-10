Yesterday’s European elections delivered a shock to the Metropolitan elites. ‘Right wing’ parties came out on top and Green and Left wing parties took a hit.

Italy’s ‘Brother of Italy’ party, led by ‘far-right’ Giorgia Meloni (fun-fact - translation is Georgia Melons) won 28% of Italy’s vote, meaning Melons finds herself in the “kingmaker” role in the EU Parliament.

The right wing, European People’s Party (EPP) remains the biggest group in Parliament and has gained 13 seats since the last election.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party finished joint second along with far-right AfD. And the Greens in both Germany and Austria did far worse than expected. As a result Belgium’s Prime Minister resigned.

Spain’s conservative ‘People’s Party’ won with over 34% of the vote, ahead of the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s ‘Socialist Workers Party’.

In France, right wing Le Pen got more than twice the votes of Macron with 31.5% versus 14.5%. The map below shows the areas in brown where the ‘far-right’ prevailed.

As a result, French President Macron dissolved Parliament and called a snap election. There will be two rounds of voting on 30 June and 7 July. This is a big gamble for Macron as he could be handing power to his arch-nemesis. And whilst this is unlikely to mean that Macron would resign as President, it all seems rather unnecessary.

The European elections are not nearly as important as domestic elections and so it seems he could have just ridden this out. Elections for the European Parliament often produce crazy results so why has Macron leapt on these results to cause sudden turmoil in France?

And remember, a similar thing is happening at the exact same time in the UK, with a snap election called for 4th July.

It almost feels like they know something we don’t and they are softening us up for it.

But whilst the Elite’s are shocked this morning, most sane people saw this coming. And this applies to all Western countries, not just France.

Who do they think citizens will vote for when election after election, promises are broken. Instead of working for the people, the neoliberal politicians have made things worse and worse for the everyday person. Not only have they made times tough for everyone but they have destroyed the social fabric that had been built over many generations.

They’ve dismissed concerns on immigration and crime whilst focussing on painting pedestrian crossings rainbow colours. Farmers have been ignored whilst Green ideology has taken hold. And family life has slowly been eroded away whilst biological men have been put into women’s prisons.

The majority of citizens who have felt left behind are self-censored for fear of being labelled far-right. In reality, many of the ‘far-right’ parties are just producing policies which used to be centre-right or traditional right.

Nobody was shocked at last night’s results; this was one massive ‘F**K You’ to Green and Woke ideologies that are constantly being stuffed down people’s throats.

It was the same with Brexit. All the EU had to do was make some concessions and it is likely that the UK would have voted to stay. But European politicians are so dogmatically undemocratic that the British populace had enough and wanted out.

Now, as with Brexit, the European elite don’t see fault in themselves but in the ordinary voter, whom they hate. You can see an example of this in today’s Guardian Opinion where they thank bureaucratic inertia in Brussels for fighting the far-right.

Translation: Democracy only applies to those that agree with us. It is fine for us to use our undemocratic ways on people we disagree with because they are basic Hitler.

The EU is fundamentally undemocratic and the British people could sense that when they voted to leave.

And of course, anything that can’t be blamed on far-right trouble makers, gets blamed on Russia.

Because you are too thick to realise what is good for you. You are obviously stupid if you don’t think becoming poorer due to Green Net Zero nonsense is in your best interests. Thinking that you should be able to see a doctor now and again or that your children shouldn’t be crammed into a tiny classroom means you are clearly a fascist. Especially when you think it might have something to do with immigration.

And because you don’t know what is good for you, it must be because the Russian’s have been playing with your mind. Otherwise, you would have stopped flying and staying warm in the Winter by now.

No one was shocked by last night’s results, except the elites that prosper from their undemocratic, divisive nonsense. It has been a long time coming.

What has been shocking, is the number of rats leaving the sinking ship. The number of politicians resigning and the snap elections being called. Something smells off.

Share