After I wondered why the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, called an early General Election and made the announcement in the pouring rain next to an oversized lectern, it became all too clear that he was trying to lose the election.

As if the optics of a soaking, small Prime Minister were not bad enough, his next two moves confirmed he had already booked the removal vans to get him out of Downing Street.

First of all he reinstated the whip for Matt Hancock which means he can now campaign as a Tory (Conservative). Hancock had had the whip removed after he took part in the TV show “I’m a Celebrity”, where famous people live in the jungle for a few weeks and have to take part in silly/disgusting challenges. This meant he became an independent MP.

Matt Hancock was the draconian health secretary during the pandemic, who asked colleagues when they could release the next variant to scare the population into submission.

As if reinstating the whip for Hancock wasn’t bad enough, Sunak’s next move was even worse. He announced that he was bringing back voluntary national service. And when he says voluntary, he means mandatory because otherwise there will be jail time. Clearly a vote winner with the youth!

However, this clearly wasn’t Sunak’s idea. This is more nudging to make the population ready for WWIII. Slowly drip feeding the idea of war and signing up to fight means citizens won’t object when the time comes.

But the point of this post was to show how the media are not just nudging the population but massively gaslighting them at the same time.

Today the Telegraph published an article titled “Young people should welcome National Service - It is time all young people - not just those turning 18 - repaid their debt to the nation”.

In the body of the article it says:

National service should not just be confined to those turning 18. Those young adults who benefited so much from lockdown and furlough – their health and jobs preserved by an enormous national effort – should be give an opportunity to thank their elders for their sacrifices.

The ultimate gaslighting! Thank you so much for locking me in my house; for giving me serious mental health problems; for making me miss school and messing up my exams, for losing my job; for making me work from home with no support; for causing massive inflation so I can’t buy a house or raise a family.

Thank you so much - how ever can I repay you? By giving my life fighting a pointless war. Why of course, that is the least I can do for your generosity in giving me lockdowns and furlough.

Unbelievable!

Clearly an editor at the Telegraph went into a cold sweat after reading that paragraph because it has now been revised to:

Those who benefited so much from the furlough programme – their incomes preserved by an enormous national effort – will now have an opportunity to thank the nation for its sacrifices.

