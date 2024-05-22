On the same day that the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced the date for a general election, his deputy, Oliver Dowden, was telling us to prepare for an emergency.

But before I go into Dowden’s speech, a quick look at the Prime Minister’s announcement.

Sunak told the population that the general election will be held on 4 July 2024 - American Independence Day. Yes, dear citizen, you will be free to choose anybody you want.

It was a strange day to choose. Currently, Sunak has no chance of winning and now has left himself no time to narrow the gap. Tories are fuming and we are almost certainly going to have a Labour government, lead by former member of the Trilateral Commission, Kier Starmer.

And what was with the optics? Tiny Sunak ordered a ridiculously large lectern and stood, getting absolutely drenched, in the pouring rain. In the background, someone was blaring out the D:Ream song ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ so the media microphones could barely pick up a word Sunak was saying.

Why not check the weather forecast before picking a time to speak? Why not stick your hand out the window, check if it is raining and delay until the shower has passed 10 minutes later.

The optics were terrible. The image was of a weak, wet, powerless man who has capitulated. Not exactly what you want the country to think when you are asking them to re-elect you. It’s almost as if Sunak was given his marching orders and told to give Starmer the keys ASAP.

Sunak doesn’t care either. He will be on the first plane to California with his multi-millionaire wife the day after the election.

Worryingly, when a reporter asked a senior member of Team Sunak as to why the election was called now, he said “Things have started to go wrong…that’s going to keep happening. You don’t want to be sat there in Downing Street all summer while they do”.

Wow! If things are only just starting to go wrong now, after the things that have happened over the last decade, we are in big trouble.

And linking back to the ‘Where’s Kate Middleton’ story, the Royal Family have decided to postpone all engagements that ‘divert attention’ from the general election. How convenient.

But I digress…back to the main point of this article - the crisis machine going into overdrive.

Whilst the PM was preparing his tiny lectern, the Deputy PM was giving a speech on resilience.

Dowden told his audience that “it is right that Government ensures that we are prepared for the next crisis” and so has created a “dedicated Resilience Directorate - constantly scanning the horizon for future threats…and an Emergency Alerts system - ready to notify people if lives are at risk”.

Government and certain sectors saw how much control and profit they could obtain during the pandemic crisis and they are hungry for me. And if a crisis doesn’t occur, they will create one.

The Deputy PM said that “the threats we face have been proliferating. Geopolitical tensions have risen to heights not seen for decades…climate change has compounded the risk from natural disasters…and - as became all too real with COVID - biosecurity hazards pose potentially existential threats to our lives and livelihoods”. Of course he had to mention climate change, how else to get funding. He also warned about the vulnerabilities and threats from AI.

In line with the “things have started to go wrong” quote above, Dowden said “as the Prime Minister said last week, more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty”.

Another wow! Hopefully this is just fear mongering but if the next five years is worse than the last thirty, we are in trouble.

Due to all these threats, Dowdon has set up a website, resilience groups, training and exercises. He also told citizens to store three days of food and water, as well as torches and radios.

The area, we are told, that gives rise to the most likely and most severe catastrophic risk, is biosecurity. “This might be naturally-occurring infections, such as epidemics, pandemics or antimicrobial resistance…it might be biological attacks…or new threats from AI”.

As a result, next year, the UK will conduct a major ‘Tier 1’ exercise, testing its response to a major pandemic. This will be the largest ever simulation of a pandemic in the UK and will involve thousands of people.

This all sounds like a great way to funnel money into the pockets of the very people who profited from the Covid pandemic. Or the Government knows something we don’t.

