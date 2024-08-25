Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that really matters.

Top Stories

Florida hit by 'worst real estate crisis in decades'. Florida condo owners are slashing prices by up to 40% as they scramble to avoid massive repair costs due to new safety regulations. Some properties have seen almost half a million dollars wiped off their asking price, with realtors calling it the worst real estate crisis in the state in decades.

No, the world isn’t heading toward a new Cold War – it’s closer to the grinding world order collapse of the 1930s. The current geopolitical landscape bears more resemblance to the chaotic collapse of the world order in the 1930s than to the structured rivalry of the Cold War. Economic instability, rising nationalism, and the erosion of international norms point to a period of significant global upheaval, similar to the events leading up to World War II.

Naked Emperor’s Spotlight

The Western World Has Succumbed to Tyranny. Journalism as we know it is under attack. Richard Medhurst is the latest in a line of journalists, including Tulsi Gabbard and Julian Assange, to face harassment and arrest simply for expressing dissenting views. This reflects a broader trend where freedom of speech is increasingly restricted, and the press is pressured to align with official narratives.

From Dust to Green: The Ever-Shifting Sands of Climate Alarmism. The narrative around climate change has shifted dramatically over the years. Once, the focus was on desertification as the greatest environmental threat. Now, the unexpected greening of arid regions is causing a similar level of alarm. This shift highlights the inconsistency of climate alarmists.

Hidden Gems

This Man Knows the Truth About Amelia Earhart. Why Doesn’t Anyone Believe Him? Ric Gillespie has spent decades pursuing a theory that Amelia Earhart crash-landed on Gardner Island, now Nikumaroro. Despite compelling evidence, his theory remains controversial. Gillespie believes Earhart survived as a castaway before ultimately perishing on the island.

Carl Jung, Mystery Cults and MK Ultra: The Eleusinian Mystery Revival Now Underway. There is a growing revival of ancient mystery cults, particularly the Eleusinian Mysteries, within modern spiritual and drug culture. This resurgence is seen by some as a continuation of the psychological deconstruction that began during the countercultural movements of the 1960s, influenced by figures like Carl Jung.

A star-like thing is flying 1 million mph in space. What the heck? Amateur astronomers have discovered a mysterious object hurtling through space at a speed of 1 million miles per hour. The object, which might be a low-mass star or brown dwarf, is moving so fast that it will eventually escape the Milky Way, leaving scientists puzzled about its origins and nature. Share

Quick Hits

The Lines Between Fact and Fiction Are Blurred… Here’s Why You Should Question the Narrative. Misinformation is rampant, and it’s increasingly hard to tell fact from fiction. The media is often accused of blurring the lines, making it crucial to question the narratives we’re presented with.

Klaus Schwab Warns of “an Era of Shock Events”. The World Economic Forum cautions that we should prepare for an era filled with “shock events” like cyber-attacks and geopolitical conflicts, which could severely disrupt global services.

Labour may be plotting a devastating plan to make millions tax prisoners in their own homes. The Labour government may introduce a wealth tax that could turn millions of UK homeowners into “tax prisoners,” impacting property rights and financial stability.

RFK Jr. Address to the Nation: Full Transcript. RFK Jr. accuses the Democratic Party of undermining democracy through legal warfare and election manipulation before endorsing Trump and being given a hero’s welcome on stage with him.

How One Wall Street Giant Is Prepping For “Financial Collapse”. Overstock.com’s Chairman reveals that the company is preparing for a potential financial collapse, expecting another major crisis driven by ongoing economic instability.

