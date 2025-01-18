Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Lies My Doctor Told Me Second Edition: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health by Ken Berry
“Trust me; I’m a doctor” no longer has the credibility it once did.
Nutritional therapy is often overlooked in medical school, and the information provided to physicians is often outdated. Advice to avoid healthy fats and stay out of the sun has been proven to be detrimental to longevity and wreak havoc on your system, and yet many doctors still regularly espouse this “wisdom.” What kind of advice is your doctor giving you? Is it possible you’re being misled?
Dr. Ken Berry is here to dispel the myths and misinformation that have been perpetuated by the medical and food industries for decades. This updated and expanded edition of Dr. Berry’s bestseller Lies My Doctor Told Me exposes the truth behind all kinds of “lies” told by well-meaning but misinformed medical practitioners.
In this book, Dr. Berry will enlighten you about nutrition and life choices, their role in your health, and how to begin an educated conversation with your doctor about finding the right path for you. This book is a survival kit on your journey through the confusing, and often misleading, world of conventional medicine and includes such topics as:
• How doctors are taught to think about nutrition and other preventative health measures—and how they should be thinking
• How the Food Pyramid and MyPlate came into existence and why they should change
• The facts about fat intake and heart health
• The truth about the effects of whole wheat on the human body
• The role of dairy in your diet
• The truth about salt—friend or foe?
• The dangers and benefits of hormone therapy
• New information about inflammation and how it should be viewed by doctors
Come out of the darkness and let Ken Berry be your guide to optimal health and harmony!
You can buy the book here (Amazon link).
As an MD, i can say we were heavily instructed on nutrition and had to learn the function & molecular structure of every existing vitamin…& Of course, all the deficiency syndromes of inadequate vitamin intake ….Also, Through our biochemistry knowledge and memorization and understanding we learned all appropriate Chemical pathways reactions and pathways of metabolism and molecular synthesis, as well as digestion & absorption & breakdown and extraction of energy from all proteins, lipids, carbohydrates and the role all minerals play in living metabolism. This is all part of nutrition….Minerals are often structural components or act as co-factors involved in enzyme or vitamin functions involved in molecular synthesis and breakdown…It is all “NUTRITION”……As well we learned the make-up (contents) of foodstuffs from all fruit, vegetables, mineral & animal products….Again, understanding the consequences of both deficiencies as well as surplus intake of particular foods & nutrients was required in order to understand normal and abnormal physiologic & hormonal mechanisms and actions involved in directing metabollic pathways in the best directions……. Keeping track of dietary intake (counting vitamins & calories, etc.) in a particular patient’s situation was & still is important and emphasized. When needed, good nutritionists & are involved or consulted in order to be sure precise quantities of nutrients necessary to produce good health are consumed…..
Unfortunately the “business” of vitamin supplementation and food provision are indeed business “INDUSTRIES” dependent on economic supply and demand factors…..
AND, Profit motives have at times directed inappropriate & inaccurate advertising claims without objective science being practised in order to sell food products, occasionally using implications or statements that they are health products and thus needed in excess quantities at times… The “Natural” food terminology has been undefined, obfuscated and overused in marketing tactics at times as well…. What is science vs what is marketing continues to be a blurry line even today…. Thus, Pseudo science can be used effectively….. Honesty, like in all science & medical and PHARMACEUTICAL endeavours is an absolute requirement in Nutritional Science as well.
