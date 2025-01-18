Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Lies My Doctor Told Me Second Edition: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health by Ken Berry

“Trust me; I’m a doctor” no longer has the credibility it once did.



Nutritional therapy is often overlooked in medical school, and the information provided to physicians is often outdated. Advice to avoid healthy fats and stay out of the sun has been proven to be detrimental to longevity and wreak havoc on your system, and yet many doctors still regularly espouse this “wisdom.” What kind of advice is your doctor giving you? Is it possible you’re being misled?



Dr. Ken Berry is here to dispel the myths and misinformation that have been perpetuated by the medical and food industries for decades. This updated and expanded edition of Dr. Berry’s bestseller Lies My Doctor Told Me exposes the truth behind all kinds of “lies” told by well-meaning but misinformed medical practitioners.



In this book, Dr. Berry will enlighten you about nutrition and life choices, their role in your health, and how to begin an educated conversation with your doctor about finding the right path for you. This book is a survival kit on your journey through the confusing, and often misleading, world of conventional medicine and includes such topics as:



• How doctors are taught to think about nutrition and other preventative health measures—and how they should be thinking

• How the Food Pyramid and MyPlate came into existence and why they should change

• The facts about fat intake and heart health

• The truth about the effects of whole wheat on the human body

• The role of dairy in your diet

• The truth about salt—friend or foe?

• The dangers and benefits of hormone therapy

• New information about inflammation and how it should be viewed by doctors



Come out of the darkness and let Ken Berry be your guide to optimal health and harmony!

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

