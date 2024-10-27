📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

The Southeastern United States Has Been Cooling For The Last 120 Years. Scientists highlight yet another region that anthropogenic CO2 emissions have failed to do their “global warming” thing. Reconstructed and observed temperature trends reveal 120 years (1901-2022) of cooling across the southeastern US.

New Study Finds There Has Been No Warming In Central China Since 1770. Yet another region of the world has not been cooperating with the “global” warming narrative. A new study‘s reconstructed temperatures show no net warming in Central China over the last 250 years.



💎 Fascinating Finds

The Unravelling of Space-Time. Many physicists suspect we are in for a radical reunderstanding of reality, as big as the one Albert Einstein orchestrated more than a century ago.

Lost Silk Road cities were just discovered with groundbreaking tech. Scientists were surprised to find a medieval metropolis atop mountains in Uzbekistan, providing new insights into life along the ancient trade route. “This changes everything we thought we knew.”

Humans Are Evolving Right Before Our Eyes on The Tibetan Plateau. In the more than 10,000 years the region has been settled, the bodies of those living there have changed in ways that allow the inhabitants to make the most of an atmosphere that for most humans would result in not enough oxygen being delivered via blood cells to the body's tissues, a condition known as hypoxia.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science. He to whom the emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand wrapped in awe, is as good as dead —his eyes are closed.” Albert Einstein

🎞️ Worth Watching

Kamala Harris must be getting desperate if she keeps trying to link Trump with Hitler. In her latest conference she says that “Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the death of six million Jews,” and Trump “certainly falls into the general definition of fascists.”

🥊 Quick Hits

The Problem of Thomas Sowell. Dr. Cofnas takes aim at Dr. Sowell’s highly influential version of the “cultural explanation” for racial differences in behavior and achievement: that they are due to acquired cultural traits.

When a jab doesn’t work, just change the name. IN THE name of pandemic preparedness, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is getting ready to take the world back to the future.

The EU is falling apart. Poland's suspension of the right to asylum is another giant crack in the Brussels regime.

The mystery of a thousand dead whales and dolphins. For some reason more than a thousand whales, dolphins and porpoises died around the UK’s coastline every year for the last eight years. This is roughly twice as many as in the 25 years before that. What could it be?

Five US Banks Face Billions In Losses As Silver's Price Spike Hits Short Sellers Hard. Silver prices have experienced a significant increase, rising over 6% to exceed $33.6 per ounce. This unexpected surge has put five U.S. banks at risk of substantial financial losses due to their large short positions in the metal.

No Pandemic is a Natural Phenomenon. Why Debates About the Origin of Covid Are a Distraction.

👀 In Case You Missed It

Republicans float a quiet conspiracy theory that Biden won't be on the ballot. A year ago NBC said there is an unfounded conversation among a faction on the political right that goes something like this: Democratic power brokers will intervene at the last minute to replace a weakened 80-year-old Biden with someone else as the party’s nominee.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’. The Atlantic claims the Republican nominee’s preoccupation with dictators, and his disdain for the American military, is deepening.

