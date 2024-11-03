📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week's Must-Reads for Sunday 3 November 2024.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Ten Fundamental Climate Questions the Media and Climate Alarmists Can’t or Won’t Answer. The media is so incompetent at even basic science, they’d never be able to answer these fundamental climate questions. If they were able to, we’d see balanced and accurate articles about climate issues rather than the usual doom-laden scare stories about a nonexistent “climate crisis” that we see nearly every day. Questions include: They claim that the Earth is overheating. That it’s “too hot.” So, what is the correct global mean surface temperature (GMST) for life on Earth and why? Why are temperature departures from 1850-1900 climate conditions deemed as the human welfare control knob given that the overall human condition has never been better than it is today? If “combating climate change” is a global concerted effort, why do China and India get a free pass to continue emitting carbon dioxide without bound? …



📊Readers’ Poll

💎 Fascinating Finds

Location of 'Noah's Ark' is revealed as scientists decipher world's oldest map on 3,000-year-old Babylonian tablet. The Imago Mundi has mystified researchers since it was found in 1882 in what is now known as Iraq.

Alcohol consumption abundant in the natural world, study finds. Range of species have ethanol in diet, normally arising through fermented fruits, sap and nectar.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“Envy was once considered to be one of the seven deadly sins before it became one of the most admired virtues under its new name, 'social justice'.” Thomas Sowell

🎞️ Worth Watching

J.D. Vance tells Joe Rogan he was red-pilled after getting the Covid vaccine which made him the sicked he’s been in 15 years.

🥊 Quick Hits

Harvard Public Health: Avoiding discussion of vaccine side effects isn’t pro-vaccine. It’s anti-science. Antony Flint says “I wear no tin-foil hat. I’m asking for the ability to officially document what happened to me.”

The Most Devastating Report So Far. The House report on HHS Covid propaganda is devastating. The Biden administration spent almost $1 billion to push falsehoods about Covid vaccines, boosters, and masks on the American people.

The legal case – naming a few names. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick details the fraud behind misinformation about cholesterol and statins.

"It Did Occur" - Kentucky County Clerk Confirms Voting Booth 'Glitch' Shifted Trump Votes To Kamala. Earlier in the day, a video went viral of voters in Kentucky having 'issues' with an electronic voting machine that selected "Kamala Harris" when the voter had pressed on "Donald Trump".

Novichok show trial suffers sudden death shock from doctor’s testimony that Government officials sedated the Skripals to stop them talking. Surprise testimony by Dr Stephen Cockroft, the doctor who cared for Sergei and Yulia Skripal on their admission to Salisbury District Hospital (SDH) on March 4, 2018, has revealed that the British Government kept them heavily sedated in order to tell the courts and media that they were unconscious and unresponsive when they had revived. Share

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Hunter Biden fears ‘the end of America as we know it’ if Donald Trump is elected. The president's son worries Donald Trump would spawn fascism.

