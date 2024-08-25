During Covid, the Government’s pandemic policies meant many people lost their jobs. As a result, they created the ‘Covid furlough scheme’ which paid 80 percent of many people’s wages.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAU), liked the furlough scheme so much that they are now proposing a similar one for climate change. If work has to stop due to excessive temperatures they want workers salaries to paid under a “heatwave furlough scheme”.

What classifies as excessive temperatures you may be asking? The BFAU, which has 60,000 members, thinks that temperatures should not exceed 27 degrees (81F) for strenuous work or 30 degrees (86F) for sedentary work.

The Union wants employers to pay the wages of those in the “heatwave furlough scheme” but if bosses say they can’t afford it, the Government is to step in. Which of course means that we the taxpayer will be paying people not to work because they were a bit sweaty at their desk.

Other changes could include extra breaks, changing shift patterns to avoid the hottest times of day, and the provision of sun lotion.

The Union said “the climate crisis is a trade union issue” and wants other unions to join in their “heat strike” next summer. These strikes will be held with climate justice groups and, whilst not a legal union strike, will include direct actions, protests and workplace walkouts.

Of course, make sure people are comfortable at work, with adequate water facilities and fans if it gets a bit hot. But it’s all getting a bit silly now and some people enjoyed getting paid not to work a bit too much.

The Telegraph has more about this story.

