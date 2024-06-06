A new study by the University of Manchester, Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada and Cryos International, Denmark wanted to determine whether male sperm counts are dropping.

Published in the journal Human Reproduction yesterday, the authors found that between 2017 and 2022 sperm concentration did not change significantly but there was an “unexpected finding”.

To obtain the data on semen quality, the authors analysed data from 2017 to 2022 at sperm bank locations in four cities in Demark. Donors were aged between 18 and 45 years old.

Their “unexpected finding” was that whilst sperm concentration hadn’t changed much, motile sperm concentration and total motile sperm count (TMSC) had declined by as much as 22% between 2019 and 2022. Motile sperm refers to the number of moving sperm, so whilst the non-motile sperm may not necessarily be dead, they are unable to move and therefore useless. This obviously impacts fertility, as motile sperm are necessary to reach and fertilise the egg.

Since 2019, the motile sperm concentration had declined by 16% and the TMSC was down 22%. Looking at the charts below, it seems most of the drop occurred in 2022.

Co-author Professor Robert Montgomerie said: “The decline in measures of sperm motility between 2019 and 2022 was an unexpected finding.

“This decline roughly corresponds to the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“While there is no evidence to suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is directly affecting sperm, we speculate whether the widespread lockdowns may have led to changes in working pattens, diet, and levels of physical activity which we already know can impact sperm motility.”

Once again, the impact of novel vaccines is completely ignored. Instead, the blame is put entirely on lockdowns.

This is also how The Telegraph reported on it.

Again, no mention of vaccines. But the Government will be urging us to stop working from home to revive our flagging fertility!

Throughout this post I have put “unexpected findings” in speech marks. That’s because it is not so unexpected.

As I reported on in 2022, an Israeli study looked at how Covid vaccines temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors.

The study found that after mRNA vaccination participants saw their sperm concentration decrease by 15.4%, leading to a 22.1% reduction in total motile count. They concluded that “systemic immune response after BNT162b2 [Pfizer] vaccine is a reasonable cause for transient semen concentration and total motile count decline”. However, they finished by saying “long-term prognosis remains good”.

Maybe that long-term prognosis isn’t so good after all. And maybe the recent study’s results weren’t so “unexpected”. Or maybe it was just lockdowns and when everybody starts skipping back to the office, fertility will be off the charts.

