Ukrainians have stolen up to half of US aid – ex-Polish deputy minister. Ukraine did not receive as much foreign aid as claimed by the administration of US President Joe Biden, and a lot of whatever help it did get was embezzled, a former Polish deputy minister has claimed. Up to a half of the funds that reached Kiev was stolen by Ukrainian officials, Piotr Kulpa has alleged. “Everyone understands that war-related corruption is linked not only with Ukraine, but also the supplier nation,” he said. “Who would ever believe that the US burned through $2 trillion in Afghanistan? It’s delusional!”



5 coincidences that make our existence possible. There are a few small cosmic details that, if things were just a little different, wouldn’t have allowed our existence to be possible.

Fasting-Style Diet Seems to Result in Dynamic Changes in Human Brain. Not only did the participants in the study lose weight, there was also evidence of shifts in the activity of obesity-related regions of the brain, and in the make-up of gut bacteria.

The mystery at the heart of consciousness. Consciousness could be a much more basic phenomenon in nature, an all-pervading force, like gravity. If we think of it in these terms, we can imagine that all types of processing in nature could include some type of felt experience.

Theory of Alphabet Origins in Syria Gains Traction. The roots of alphabetic writing may stretch back much further than previously believed. Evidence unearthed at the ancient site of Umm el-Marra in northwestern Syria suggests that the alphabet's development might have begun around 2300 BC - 500 years earlier than current theories propose.

“You will never understand bureaucracies until you understand that for bureaucrats procedure is everything and outcomes are nothing.” Thomas Sowell

Russia fires a ballistic missile with multiple re-entry warheads into Ukraine. There is some debate as to whether this was an “intercontinental” or “intermediate-range” ballistic missile or not. Whatever the range of the missile, the thing to focus on is that this is a missile that is always assumed to carry a nuclear payload. This means that NATO was either pre-warned about the non-nuclear payload or did nothing when their alert systems started flashing. The fact that the US closed its embassy yesterday suggests it was pre-warned.

Yulia Skripal reveals the biggest secret of all at novichok show trial - the attack was a British operation, not a Russian one. Yulia Skripal communicated from her bedside at Salisbury District Hospital on March 8, 2018, four days after she and her father Sergei Skripal collapsed from a poison attack, that the attacker used a spray; and that the attack took place when she and her father were eating at a restaurant just minutes before their collapse on a bench outside.

Has Biden Just Destroyed the World? Two and one-half months gives the current administration the ability to commit the policies of the new president in directions to which he is opposed.

The not-so-secret history of Netanyahu’s support for Hamas. From sabotaging Oslo to funneling Qatari cash into Gaza, Bibi has spent his career bolstering Hamas to help perpetuate the conflict. Even after Oct. 7, argues historian Adam Raz, he's still advancing the same strategy.

Oreshnik - The 3 Km Per Second Plot Twist. Oreshnik is as badass as missiles get. It may reach the UK in only 19 minutes; Brussels in 14; Berlin in 11; and Warsaw in 8 minutes. And, of course, traveling at over Mach 10, it simply cannot be intercepted by anything in the collective West arsenal. That includes the US.

Virulence seems to be increasing. You made an intervention in a complex system and it didn’t work. Let’s say there is no grand finale where the antibody response just fails, perhaps we just end up with 10 years of these constant COVID waves, rather than naturally resolving this pandemic after 2 years.

World-Renowned Vaccine Scientist: RFK Is Right — Let’s Study Vaccine Risk Factors. We must return to evidence-based medicine, remove conflicts of interests, and promote open scientific discourse without censoring or slander.

The case against assisted suicide. In Belgium euthanasia was legalised in 2002. By 2014 the country had amended the law to allow children to choose to be killed. Within three years, a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old became the first young children to have their lives ended with state approval. Between 2002 and 2021, 370 people suffering from mental illness were approved for assisted suicide in Belgium.

Weight-loss drug found to shrink heart muscle in mice, human cells. Trendy weight-loss drugs making headlines for shrinking waistlines may also be shrinking the human heart and other muscles, according to a new University of Alberta study whose authors say should serve as a “cautionary tale” about possible long-term health effects of these drugs.

The rage of the entitled overclass. The elites won’t take Trump’s victory lying down.

The climate scaremongers: BBC admits it lied about vanishing polar bears. Evidence from the Canadian Wildlife Service and the Polar Bear specialist group of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature appears to suggest numbers are stable overall at present and not in decline. Share

Farmers have hoarded land for too long. Inheritance tax will bring new life to rural Britain. Will Hutton, in the Guardian, argues for the new inheritance tax reforms. What we should be asking is why is anyone subjected to inheritance tax theft at all?

