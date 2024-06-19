Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative!

Climate Change

Britain will pay a high price for Labour’s Net Zero fanaticism. Keir Starmer’s promise of cheap, green energy is a dangerous fantasy.

The tragedy of Net Zero for the world’s poor.

Covid

Scientific expert declares there is ‘zero’ evidence for natural COVID-19 origin.

Covid-Hearing Witness Lays Out Overwhelming Case for Lab-Leak Theory in Blockbuster Opening Statement.

Economy/Energy/Finance

Rich leave London in droves for Florida, Dubai and Paris as UK has world's second-biggest millionaire exodus. 9,500 millionaires, defined in US dollar terms, left the UK last year.

The Music Just Stopped: Japan Banking Giant Norinchukin To Liquidate $63 Billion In Treasuries & European Bonds To Plug Massive Unrealized Losses.

Swiss regulator finds HSBC violated money laundering rules. Finma bans bank’s Swiss subsidiary from taking on prominent public figures as clients.

National debt will exceed $50 trillion by 2034, budget watchdog estimates. The Congressional Budget Office says this year’s federal deficit will hit $1.9 trillion, as defense and social safety net costs rise.

Ellen Brown: Why Does the Government Borrow When It Can Print?

Influence vs Cycles.

Health

Ultra-processed foods: here’s how they may affect the way the immune system functions.

Middle East

Israel Army Says Operational Plans for Lebanon Offensive ‘Approved’.

Politics

Niall Ferguson: We’re All Soviets Now. A government with a permanent deficit and a bloated military. A bogus ideology pushed by elites. Poor health among ordinary people. Senescent leaders. Sound familiar?

FBI knew since 2016 Hunter Biden’s team nearly scored $120 million Ukrainian deal while Joe was VP. Hunter Biden slated to serve on board of new venture to be incorporated in Liechtenstein and funded by controversial Ukrainian oligarch, memos show.

The Impending Collapse of the American Empire. The world as we know it is run by an exclusive class of American racketeers who operate with virtually unlimited weapons and money.

The silence of the Remainers. Europe's populist surge has shattered the simplistic, snobbish worldview of Britain’s pro-EU elite.

Sleepwalking Toward War. Will America and China Heed the Warnings of Twentieth-Century Catastrophe?

Israel’s Control Over America Grows Ever Stronger. US foreign policy is based on appeasing the Jewish state

Rishi Sunak’s California escape hatch: His $7.2 million beach home. The UK leader’s luxe penthouse and deep California ties have fueled speculation about where he could land if he winds up out of office.

The Woke Movement Is Actually Corporate Enslavement – The Culture War Is A Fight To Stop It.

Technology

Amazon-Powered AI Cameras Used to Detect Emotions of Unwitting UK Train Passengers. CCTV cameras and AI are being combined to monitor crowds, detect bike thefts, and spot trespassers.

Ukraine

'Path to peace is more weapons for Ukraine' - NATO chief.

The spectre of another Cuban missile crisis. The West is in denial about Russian escalation

Vaccines

Kansas accuses Pfizer of misleading public about COVID vaccine in lawsuit.

