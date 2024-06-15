Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative!

Climate Change

BBC Hails Green Election Letter From “408 Climate Scientists” Signed by Psychologists, Accountants and Landscape Designers. An open letter to all political leaders currently fighting a General Election in the U.K. calling for an “ambitious” programme of green policies has been signed by 408 climate activists. The BBC refers to “the most distinguished of the country’s” climate scientists; Bob Ward, who organised the petition through the billionaire-funded Grantham operation, tweeted, “be ambitious on climate, scientists urge parties”, while James ‘the climate clock is ticking’ Murray from Business Green stepped up a gear by referring to “top scientists“. Scientists, you say? The first ‘scientist’ in the alphabetical list is an Associate Professor of Accounting, the second is a geographer specialising in “disaster risk reduction”, while the third is an archaeologist.

Merchants Of Panic. Data Reveal That Damages From Weather Have Not Risen. The rise in property damage often gets blamed on climate change, especially by click-baiting media and greedy insurance companies. But Bojanowski says it’s misleading to blame climate change, noting: “Global economy has grown by more than 400 percent since 1990, and so there’s a correspondingly greater amount of property. Moreover, the global population has risen by 3 billion people since the 1980s, thus a weather event hits more people and residential areas than before and so more damage is caused.”

Covid

The Fauci Conspiracy. We told you so. There’s probably a more polite way to say that, but who cares? We are long past the time for politeness regarding the derelictions of our leadership class when it came to Covid-19. The American public has every reason to be angry. And the small, maligned group of scientists, journalists, and political figures who challenged the wisdom of America’s designated Covid experts deserves an apology. If not for the researchers who searched for clues, the reporters who refused to bow to the conventional wisdom, and the politicians who demanded accountability from Fauci and other officials, the scandal of Covid’s origin might be mostly forgotten by now.

The truth about Spanish flu: A man-made medical disaster. THERE is no doubt that the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 was used as a primer for Covid-19. Approaching the centenary of the contagion, the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC – cynically dubbed ‘Crime and Death Corporation’) ensured that it was kept at the forefront of public health policy. This warning from history, with the dreadful death toll of twenty, fifty or a hundred million (varying by source) was emphasised in the disease scares of the new millennium. The truth about Spanish flu is very different from the official narrative: it was neither Spanish, nor was influenza the cause of death. In 2008 a press release by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) stated: ‘Bacteriologic and histopathologic results from published autopsy series clearly and consistently implicated secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory tract bacteria in most influenza fatalities.’

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

How Did a Small Group Do This? Avery interesting study appeared last week by two researchers looking into the pandemic policy response around the world. They are Drs. Eran Bendavid and Chirag Patel of Stanford and Harvard, respectively. Their ambition was straightforward. They wanted to examine the effects of government policy on the virus. After vast data manipulation and looking at every conceivable policy and outcome, the researchers reluctantly come to an incredible conclusion. They conclude that nothing that governments did had any effect. There was only cost, no benefit. Everywhere in the world.

Economy/Energy/Finance

Why is Keynesian Economics Collapsing? Keynesian economics gave the government the green light to manipulate the economy, or at least make numerous failed attempted to do so. There is that old joke about communism that you can vote your way in but must shoot your way out, seemingly fitting to the utter disaster governments have created in regards to our economic situation. The government is by far the biggest borrower. Raising interest rates can have no impact on demand, as the government will simply borrow more, and the central banks simply have no say.

Politics

Sandy Hook families want to seize Alex Jones' social media accounts. Jones, who filed for bankruptcy protection 17 months ago, has given up on trying to reach a settlement that would reduce the $1.5 billion that he owes to the relatives of 20 students and six staff members killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones and the Sandy Hook families now agree that Jones' assets should be liquidated in bankruptcy. But the families on Wednesday asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Houston, Texas, to additionally take control of Jones' X.com account and prevent Jones from using it to promote new business ventures.

Biden embraces surprised-looking Pope Francis with forehead-to-forehead hug at G7 summit. The 87-year-old pontiff had been wheeled into a room of world leaders to take part in a discussion of issues surrounding artificial intelligence, energy and the Africa-Mediterranean region. He is the first pope ever to attend a G7 gathering.

British meddling in Macedonia backfires, exposing coup machinations. Western media demonstrated little interest when the anti-Western VMRO-DPMNE party achieved a landslide victory in Macedonia’s presidential and parliamentary elections this May 8. However, the seismic development could reverse a foreign-orchestrated color revolution sparked almost a decade ago, which put the government in Skopje on a path guided by the EU and NATO. As The Grayzone has documented, London operates a dedicated program known as “Global Britain” in the West Balkans. Leaked documents related to the effort reveal it is concerned with insidiously influencing the composition of local governments and legal and regulatory environments to advance British interests, while filling regional institutions, including the military-intelligence apparatus, with handpicked assets.

Science

Body organs aren’t always where they are supposed to be. Organs in the body tend to be in a set order and position. This is useful when it comes to diagnosing certain conditions. Anyone with appendicitis or gallstones, for example, will tell you exactly where the agonising pain is. Sometimes, though, organs end up in the “wrong” place. One structure that has a habit of appearing away from where it should be is teeth. Several people have had teeth grow in their nose, causing a variety of symptoms such as nosebleeds and infection. There have also been cases of teeth found in the eye socket, which can be difficult to remove if they are anchored firmly in the bone.

Technology

OpenAI Appoints Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone to Board of Directors. Retired U.S. Army General and former National Security Agency (NSA) Director Paul M. Nakasone has joined the Board of Directors at artificial intelligence giant OpenAI. Nakasone will also join the Board’s Safety and Security Committee that was announced in late May, which responsible for making recommendations on safety and security decisions for all OpenAI projects and operations. General Nakasone, who retired in early 2024, served as Commander, USCYBERCOM and Director, NSA/CSS since May 2018, taking the helm after the retirement of Admiral Mike Rogers as it ascended to the status of a unified combatant command.

Ukraine

Vladimir Putin sets out Ukraine ceasefire conditions. Vladimir Putin has said Russia will immediately cease fire and begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for control of four frontline Ukrainian regions, a proposal immediately rejected by Kyiv. The Russian president’s conditions include areas Moscow has never occupied during its two-year invasion or from which it subsequently withdrew, as well as a pledge for Ukraine to never join Nato. Putin also seeks the lifting of western sanctions imposed in 2022 in response to his full-scale invasion.

Vaccines

Pentagon ran secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during pandemic. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. military launched a secret campaign to counter what it perceived as China’s growing influence in the Philippines, a nation hit especially hard by the deadly virus. The clandestine operation has not been previously reported. It aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and other life-saving aid that was being supplied by China, a Reuters investigation found. Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military’s propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign. Social media posts decried the quality of face masks, test kits and the first vaccine that would become available in the Philippines – China’s Sinovac inoculation.

Association between COVID-19 vaccination and menstruation: a state of the science review. Menstrual health is a key patient-reported outcome beyond its importance as a general indicator of health and fertility. However, menstrual function was not measured in the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines. The purpose of this review was to synthesise the existing literature on the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and menstrual health outcomes. In this review we found evidence supporting an association between the COVID-19 vaccine and menstrual health outcomes. Evidence suggests temporary post-vaccine menstrual changes in adolescents, abnormal vaginal bleeding in postmenopausal individuals, and a potential protective effect of using hormonal contraception.

