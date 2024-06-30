Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Who Holds the Recklessly Ballooning US National Debt of $34.7 Trillion? All of these Treasury securities have been sold. So here are the holders. If these investors lose interest at current yields and demand at current yield vanishes, yields have to rise until sufficient demand materializes. And that can happen all of a sudden, which we saw happen when the 10-year yield briefly pierced 5% in October, unleashing a torrent of demand that bid up prices, and so the yield plunged again. Currently, amid blistering demand, the 10-year yield is back down to 4.25%, even though T-bill yields are close to 5.5%. To what extent are interest payments eating up the national income, and how long can this continue?

Nigel Farage’s Ukraine comments aren’t ‘disgraceful’. On Friday night, they finally got their opportunity: when asked about Ukraine by the BBC’s Nick Robinson, Farage claimed that “we provoked this war.” The denunciations came thick and fast. Farage is a “Putin apologist” and “fanboy” who promotes “Kremlin talking points”. But all this phoney outrage and McCarthyite name-calling is completely unwarranted. Far from being some extreme view that no reasonable person could possibly hold, Farage’s position is entirely mainstream within the scholarly debate.

You Can’t Taper a Ponzi Scheme. Many believe the Federal Reserve is running what amounts to a giant Ponzi scheme. That’s because the US government’s obscene spending and skyrocketing debt have reached an inflection point where the whole system will collapse unless the Fed pumps an ever-increasing amount of new fake money into the system. Government spending is the leading cause of the problem. However, the government cannot even slow the growth rate of spending, let alone cut it. Here’s why.

American Newspeak: US hegemony, woke lexicography and the end of thinking. Uranium, plutonium, polonium, beryllium, all contain the Latin suffix ‘ium’ from Greek ‘ion’, which is used to form English nouns from Greek or Latin words, including biological structure (mycelium), regions of the body (pericardium) and metallic elements (sodium). Yet, for some reason, 335 million Americans say ‘aluminum’ instead of ‘aluminium’. Why?

Is the Global Inflationary Depression Already Here? What the heck is really going on? We live in data-obsessed times with seemingly magical abilities to know and calculate everything. And yet even now, we seem to be more blind than ever before. The difference is that nowadays, we are supposed to trust and rely on data that no one even believes is real.

Why Do They Lie About Extreme Temperature Deaths? Many mainstream media outlets are pointed to the NOAA data set “Weather Related Fatality and Injury Statistics”. And, there it is, irrefutable proof from a gold-standard source, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service, that heat kills far more than cold. Only, of course, they are not counting what you or I would consider “heat deaths” and “cold deaths”, but something else.

Mail on Sunday articles that accused three commentators of being “statin deniers” were misinformed, judge rules. The newspaper attacked Malcolm Kendrick, a GP, Zoe Harcombe, a writer and speaker on nutritional science with a PhD, and Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist, for being purveyors of fake news and scare stories on statins that it said had caused harm on a scale worse than that of the MMR vaccine scandal. Kendrick and Harcombe sued Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday, and its health editor, Barney Calman, for libel over the March 2019 articles.

Top virologist says long covid is real – and it’s caused by the vaccine. DR ROBERT Redfield was at the helm of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2020 when the covid crisis hit. He resigned his post in spring 2021 at the height of the vaccine rollout after disagreeing with policies. Now he confirms what we have been screaming for the last three years: covid vaccines can harm, natural immunity does offer protection, lockdowns were government overreach, mRNA vaccines are immunotoxic, the virus was not natural in origin and, more counter-intuitively, that long covid is real and is caused by vaccine injury.

Six years later, New York Times mentions that the Maldives is not sinking. In 2018, a study of aerial photos of 700 Pacific Islands showed that 89% were the same size or growing. This rather destroyed the idea that sea levels were swallowing small nations. The New York Times said nothing. Indeed, the only Pacific things shrinking were deserted sand drifts. No islands bigger than 10 hectares were getting smaller. Measured in square kilometers that’s “0.1”. Despite the media headlines and delegations from Kiribati and Tuvulu begging for money to hold back the tide, no islands with people living on them were shrinking. None, not one island in the Pacific big enough to matter, was disappearing. The largest 630 islands in the Pacific were had not being touched by climate change for decades.