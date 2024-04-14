I spend a lot of time each day gathering new information and interesting articles. I then pick the most fascinating topic and write about it but that leaves a lot of information that I’m not sharing.

Hidden Behind Climate Policies, Data From Nonexistent Temperature Stations . When recalling past temperatures to make comparisons to the present, and, more importantly, inform future climate policy, officials such as Mr. Guterres and President Biden rely in part on temperature readings from the United States Historical Climatology Network (USHCN). The network was established to provide an “accurate, unbiased, up-to-date historical climate record for the United States,” NOAA states, and it has recorded more than 100 years of daily maximum and minimum temperatures from stations across the United States. The problem, say experts, is that an increasing number of USHCN’s stations don’t exist anymore. “They are physically gone—but still report data—like magic,” said Lt. Col. John Shewchuk, a certified consulting meteorologist.

The international Left-wing elites are well on their way to crushing democracy . Democracy is dying, and we are running out of time to save it. The theft of power and influence from ordinary citizens, and its transfer to unelected, unaccountable lawyers and technocrats is accelerating. The populist backlash, when it comes, will be devastating, but in the meantime the Left-wing elites are doubling down, using every possible justification to expand their empires. In an incendiary judicial coup this week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) greatly expanded its own remit while downgrading democracy another notch. In a ruling that would almost be funny if it weren’t so serious, its Grand Chamber ruled that countries that don’t reduce carbon emissions fast enough are violating their citizens’ right to private and family life.

Geoengineering Test Quietly Launches Salt Crystals into Atmosphere . The nation's first outdoor test to limit global warming by increasing cloud cover launched Tuesday from the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay. The experiment, which organizers didn't widely announce to avoid public backlash, marks the acceleration of a contentious field of research known as solar radiation modification. The concept involves shooting substances such as aerosols into the sky to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. The experiment is spraying microscopic salt particles into the air, and the secrecy surrounding its timing caught even some experts off guard.

EcoHealth Alliance email release confirms Fauci aide used private account to discuss COVID. The publication of the emails comes following a letter sent from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to former National Institutes of Health employee Gerald Keusch regarding several of his email exchanges with Fauci’s adviser David Morens and EcoHealth President Peter Daszak. The publication of the emails is notable because it corroborates allegations by congressional Republicans that leading NIAID officials may have violated federal records statutes during the early stages of the pandemic. Morens had repeatedly denied accusations that he forwarded government records to his personal email address to circumvent Freedom of Information Act requests and other oversight.

Rand Paul vows to probe Dr. Anthony Fauci's 'secret trips' to the CIA before COVID-19 and says he's 'salivating' at a possible Trump presidency to hold federal agencies accountable for pandemic cover-up. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Paul disclosed that Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was friendly with the CIA - which is notably one of the few federal agencies that still has not clearly established COVID-19 origins. He pointed to how the CIA disagrees with findings from the Department of Energy and FBI that have said the the pandemic likely originated from a leak at a Wuhan, China, lab.

CDC Says It Accidentally Inflated Children’s COVID Death Numbers In ‘Coding Logic Error’. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its data this week to reduce pediatric deaths from COVID-19 by nearly 24%. On Tuesday, the agency was reporting on its COVID Data Tracker that 1,755 Americans under age 18 had died from the virus since the pandemic began in spring 2020. Now, it is reporting 1,341 deaths in that category. The CDC said the number was revised March 15 due to a “coding logic error,” according to a footnote on the agency’s COVID Data Tracker. Pediatric death counts were not the only ones to be lowered — total deaths were reduced by roughly 70,000.

Humza Yousaf and Jeane Freeman ordered to explain widespread use of DNR orders during pandemic. Concern has been mounting for several years about the use of Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders, also known as Do Not Attempt CPR (DNACPR). During the separate Scotland-only inquiry, Lord Brailsford has heard allegations of forged signatures on certificates and orders imposed on people. Gillian Grant told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry she found her name in the signature strip of a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) form for her grandmother, even though she had never seen or signed it. She said: "I had never given permission for the DNR and I am very shocked and upset that this has my name on it."

Older adults' social patterns shift post-pandemic, study finds. Years after the U.S. began to slowly emerge from mandatory COVID-19 lockdowns, more than half of older adults still spend more time at home and less time socializing in public spaces than they did pre-pandemic, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research. Participants cited fear of infection and "more uncomfortable and hostile" social dynamics as key reasons for their retreat from civic life. "The pandemic is not over for a lot of folks," said Jessica Finlay, an assistant professor of geography whose findings are revealed in a series of new papers. "Some people feel left behind."

CDC Quietly Admits to Covid Policy Failures . In so many words—and data—CDC has quietly admitted that all of the indignities of the Covid-19 pandemic management have failed: the masks, the distancing, the lockdowns, the closures, and especially the vaccines; all of it failed to control the pandemic. It’s not like we didn’t know that all this was going to fail, because we said so as events unfolded early on in 2020, that the public health management of this respiratory virus was almost completely opposite to principles that had been well established through the influenza period, in 2006.

Why the death of North Sea oil is a disaster for Britain. In the waters around the UK, hundreds of oil and gas installations are falling silent. Fifty years after the North Sea bonanza began, the final decline is upon us. As well as hauling the retired rigs to shore, nearly 8,000 wells that were drilled deep into the seabed must also be plugged. The decline of the North Sea has implications not just for energy policy and tax income, but public finances more broadly. We face a huge bill – potentially up to £60bn – to clean up the North Sea. The energy companies are responsible for decommissioning, but tax breaks mean much of that money will be reclaimed from the Exchequer - and ultimately taxpayers.

Mexico to cut at least 330,000 bpd of crude exports in May. Mexico's state energy company, Pemex, is planning to cut at least 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude exports in May, leaving customers in the United States, Europe and Asia with a third less supply, two sources said. The plan follows the withdrawal of 436,000 bpd of Maya, Isthmus and Olmeca crudes this month, ordered by Pemex to its trading arm PMI Comercio Internacional because it needs to supply more to its domestic refineries as it targets energy self-sufficiency.

The US National debt is on course to double in only 8 years.

JPMorgan Chase CEO warns inflation could stay high. In his annual letter to shareholders, Dimon pointed to "persistent inflationary pressures" that belie the stock market's confidence about the outlook and could result in even higher interest rates. "Equity values, by most measures, are at the high end of the valuation range," said Dimon, the longtime CEO of the biggest US bank by assets, who has often struck a cautious note about the outlook in recent years. "These markets seem to be pricing in at a 70 to 80 percent chance of a soft landing -- modest growth along with declining inflation and interest rates. I believe the odds are a lot lower than that."

Blackstone Making $10 Billion Multifamily Purchase, Going on the Real Estate Offensive. Blackstone has agreed to acquire an owner of upscale apartment buildings for about $10 billion, signaling that one of the world’s largest real-estate investors is ramping up investments again after a period of moving more cautiously. Blackstone is taking private Apartment Income REIT, known as AIR Communities, which owns 76 rental housing communities that are primarily in coastal markets, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Boston, the companies confirmed Monday. Blackstone plans to invest another $400 million to improve these properties, the firm said.

The CPI for electricity is accelerating higher.

China shakes wheat market with cancelled shipments from U.S., Australia. The global wheat market has been hit by Chinese buyers cancelling major shipments, seemingly in an attempt to secure better prices and bolster the country's food security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month said 504,000 tonnes of wheat sales to China had been cancelled. The figure is equivalent to about half the total U.S. wheat shipments to China in 2022 and the largest cancellation on record going back to 1999. About 1 million tonnes of Australian wheat exports to China have either been cancelled or postponed as well, Reuters reports.

A Great Wealth Transfer is Underway: How the West Lost Control of the Gold Market. Pricing power in a market long dominated by Western institutional money is moving East and the implications are profound. The gold price has risen to a series of new all-time highs of late, a development that has received only cursory attention in the mainstream financial media. But as is the case with so much else these days, there is much more going on than meets the eye. In fact, the rise in the dollar price of gold is almost the least interesting aspect to this story. For thousands of years, gold was the ultimate store of value and was synonymous with the concept of ‘money’. Trade was often settled either in gold itself or in bank notes backed by gold and directly exchangeable for it. Currencies backed by nothing but government decree – called ‘fiat’ currencies – have tended to eventually fail.

Gold and bonds are moving in completely opposite directions for the first time in years.

Britain Fourth Largest Exporter in the World. Despite Brexit, the UK has surged to claim its place as the world’s fourth-largest exporter, fuelled by a surge in services, moving up three places since 2021. Services exports reached a record high of £470 billion last year. Not quite so gloomy as many doomsayers predicted… The US, China and Germany were the three ahead of the UK on the list. The other 26 of the 27 EU bloc countries are behind Britain. So much for the “you need to be part of a trading bloc to trade in the world” nonsense that rejoiners spin. And Remoaners said Britain would never prosper outside the bloc…

The tree of debt must stop growing. “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” This is known as “Stein’s law”, after the late Herbert Stein, former chair of Richard Nixon’s Council of Economic Advisers. Stein published this in June 1989, in reference to US trade and budget deficits. They have still not stopped! But, as a German adage of similar import says, “trees don’t grow to the sky”. At some point the tree’s weight becomes unsupportable. This is also true of fiscal debt. Limits on debt exist for every economy, even one as mighty as that of the US.

Why Are Gold Bar Sales Surging at Costco? Alongside its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, gallon tubs of mayonnaise and value packs of socks, Costco, the warehouse retailer, has been selling gold bars since October. Now, retail analysts say Costco is selling up to $200 million worth of gold and silver each month, according to an analysis from Wells Fargo. The precious metal has set a series of records as it surged to $2,350 per troy ounce, up roughly $300 since the start of March.

Median monthly US mortgage payments have jumped to $2,747 per month, up 69% from 2021.

‘Serious possibility’ that Fed’s next rate move is a hike, warns Larry Summers. Summers’ remarks, in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television, came after the March consumer-price index showed a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for both the headline figure and the core rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices. Fed-funds futures subsequently showed that traders were slashing their bets on a quarter-point rate cut arriving in June. The market now reflects an 85% probability the central bank leaves rates on hold at its June meeting, up from a 42.6% chance on Tuesday.