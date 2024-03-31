I spend a lot of time each day gathering new information and interesting articles. I then pick the most fascinating topic and write about it but that leaves a lot of information that I’m not sharing.

Shock Discovery: Huge Carbon Credit Project in Australia Turns Out to Be a Sham. Australia's carbon credit scheme was undermined by damning new research Wednesday, which found a world-leading reforestation project had been an underperforming "catastrophe". Vast swathes of land across Australia's desert Outback have been earmarked for native forest regeneration, which is meant to offset emissions as new trees suck up carbon. But researchers have found that across almost 80 percent of these plantations forest growth was either stagnant – or that woodlands were shrinking.

The EU’s net zero retreat is gathering steam . Across Europe, 72 gigawatts-worth of gas plants are being built, as nations realise you cannot power a national grid on solar and wind alone. Green lobbyists are making themselves an irrelevance by turning against all fossil fuels in all circumstances. Governments may have nodded along with their demands up until now, by setting net zero targets. But clearly, when ideology collides with reality, governments are not going to sacrifice the well-being of their citizens. The move to build new gas plants is yet one more sign of Europe’s retreat from unrealistic net zero targets.

The Hertz Meltdown Reveals Scale Of The EV Debacle. The Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed its ambition: to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles (EVs). Incredibly, this announcement comes as we are flooded with overwhelming evidence that EVs are a market loser. Indeed, the artificial boom and then meltdown of the EV market is a modern industrial calamity. It was created by government, social media, wild disease frenzy, far-flung thinking, and the irrational chasing of utopia, followed by a rude awakening by facts and reality.

Senior US journalist attacks leading scientists for ‘misleading’ him over Covid lab-leak theory. A former New York Times journalist has attacked a group of leading scientists for “clearly” misleading him over the Covid lab-leak theory in the early days of the pandemic. Donald McNeil Jr said he became sceptical of the hypothesis the virus was engineered in a Wuhan lab after several top epidemiological virologists insisted it wasn’t possible. Mr McNeil Jr said their efforts to throw him “off track” influenced the newspaper’s coverage of the theory and likely contributed to the topic being “dropped” for a year.

Impacts of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein on the Innate Immune System: A Review. In this article, the dual character of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, both inflammatory and tolerogenic, is clearly demonstrated with a hyperinflammatory trend in the presence of LPS. Immune tolerance may explain the persistence of Spike in the body for months, and repeated exposure to the same antigen, whether through infections or anti-COVID-19 injections, may lead to deleterious cumulative effects, via amyloid formations and neuroinflammatory activities.

AMA President Advocates for Stricter Censorship of Health “Misinformation,” Urges Platforms To Follow YouTube’s Strict Speech Policy. The American Medical Association (AMA) President Jesse Ehrenfeld is arguing in favor of more censorship, supposedly targeting those “spreading misinformation.” Ehrenfeld is happy with how Google/YouTube is doing that, via the controversial “medical misinformation” policy which he says “landed a solid punch” (against suspected medical information, not free speech, according to him). And, Ehrenfeld is urging other platforms to adopt similar rules.

WHO do you think you are? MPs fear 'unelected' UN officials could dictate Britain's lockdown policy in future pandemics under controversial new treaty. Under plans for a new global pandemic treaty, the UN agency is considering making dozens of amendments to its legally-binding rulebook. Critics worry member nations might be made to comply with advice in future health crises, such as enforcing lockdowns or vaccine passports. A group of Conservative MPs have now warned the UK risks 'signing away' its powers to 'unelected' WHO bosses, complaining about mooted changes in a letter to Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs select committee.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff . “World Gone Mad:” Covid Lockdowns, Unethical Mandates and Government Censorship. In a compelling interview with The New American, Martin Kulldorff, a former professor of medicine at Harvard and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, delves into the epidemiologically absurd and medically unethical Covid-19 policies and the totalitarian practice of government censorship targeting lawful speech. Additionally, Dr. Kulldorff, a former member of the Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group, addresses issues related to the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines, citing serious flaws in their clinical trials and talking about the differences in excess mortality between people vaccinated with mRNA and viral-based Covid vaccines.

How Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and early recruit helped put the FTX founder behind bars for 25 years. In sentencing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to a 25-year prison sentence on Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan cited testimony from Caroline Ellison, an ex-girlfriend of the defendant and early recruit into his crypto enterprise. “I keep coming back to Ms. Ellison’s testimony that he knew it was wrong,” Kaplan said at the sentencing hearing in downtown Manhattan. “He knew it was criminal.” Ellison was the star witness for the Department of Justice in its prosecution of Bankman-Fried. She agreed to a plea deal in December 2022, a month after FTX spiraled into bankruptcy.

Expect a Financial Crisis in Europe With France at the Epicenter. The EU never enforced its Growth and Stability Pact or Maastricht Treaty rules. The crisis is coming to a head with France and Italy in the spotlight. The first casualty will be Green policy. In a single word, the EU is dysfunctional. That’s the problem, not technology. The Maastricht treaty itself is a big part of the reason the EU is dysfunctional. The Euro itself, with one common interest rate, is fundamentally flawed.

The Baltimore Bridge Collapse Is Even More Devastating Than It Seems - It's an 'Economic Nuke Strike'. By now, most people have seen the shocking images of the devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, that happened on Tuesday morning. However, as many users on the social media platform X have noted, the ramifications of this disaster will be devastating for Baltimore’s infrastructure. Not to mention that the entire harbor was the second busiest in the mid-Atlantic — and now, thanks to this accident, it has been rendered completely inaccessible.

SWIFT planning launch of new central bank digital currency platform in 12-24 months. Global bank messaging network SWIFT is planning a new platform in the next one to two years to connect the wave of central bank digital currencies now in development to the existing finance system, it has told Reuters. The move, which would be one of the most significant yet for the nascent CBDC ecosystem given SWIFT's key role in global banking, is likely to be fine-tuned to when the first major ones are launched. Around 90% of the world's central banks are now exploring digital versions of their currencies.

Pawn Shop Inventories Are Exploding As The Failing U.S. Economy Hammers Those At The Bottom Of The Economic Food Chain. How much longer will the Biden administration and the mainstream media continue to deny that we are in the midst of a very painful economic downturn? Debt levels have never been higher, delinquency rates are spiking, the commercial real estate market is crashing, the banking industry is mired in turmoil and large companies are conducting mass layoffs all over the nation. Anyone that attempts to claim that the U.S. economy is in good shape is just being delusional.

The Meltdown of Commercial Real Estate . In case you’ve still got money in a bank, Bloomberg is warning that defaults in commercial real estate loans could “topple” hundreds of US banks. Leaving taxpayers on the hook for trillions in losses. The note, by Senior Editor James Crombie, walks us through the festering hellscape that is commercial real estate. To set the mood, a new study predicts that nearly half of downtown Pittsburgh office space could be vacant in 4 years. Major cities like San Francisco are already sporting zombie-apocalypse downtowns, with abandoned office buildings baking in the sun.

The Insanity In Our World Is Driven By Money Printing . Recently, our minds have been inundated with headlines about illegal immigration, squatters and the degradation of private property rights, war across the world, small battles within the larger “culture war”, increasing prices, and the decisions made by central banks around the world. In the midst of all of this chaos it is important to take a step back and remind yourself of what lies at the core of most of these issues; the fact that we’ve completely broken money. When you break money, the most important tool humans use to facilitate economic activity, a ripple effect of negative consequences begins to emanate from the root of the world’s engine. Those ripples create the momentum that leads to chaos that we are witnessing today.

Healthy life expectancy declines for babies born in England. Babies born in England between 2020 and 2022 could experience fewer number of years in good health, figures suggest. Between 2017-2019, men could expect to be healthy for 63.3 years and women 63.7, with latest figures showing a drop to 62.4 years and 62.7 respectively. Data from the Office for National Statistics shows the healthy life expectancy of a boy born in 2020-22 is 9.3 months lower than it was in 2011-13 when the current estimates began. Girls have seen an even bigger fall since 2011-13, of 14 months.

Industry Payments to US Physicians by Specialty and Product Type. Despite evidence that financial conflicts of interest may influence physician prescribing and may damage patients’ trust in medical professionals, such relationships remain pervasive. The Physician Payments Sunshine Act led to the creation of the Open Payments database in August 2013, a repository of industry payments to health care professionals. This paper examined the distribution of payments within and across specialties and the medical products associated with the largest total payments. From 2013 to 2022, US physicians received $12.1 billion from industry. More than half of physicians received at least 1 payment…93.8% of these payments were associated with 1 or more marketed medical products.

Life Expectancy on the Decline in the US. The average America will not live to see 80-years of age. The average life expectancy stands around 76.4 years, according to the CDC, with women living an average of 79.3 years and men expiring sooner at 73.5. Those figures have been steadily declining each year. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf recently spoke out about the “disturbing” trend and believes it deserves “urgent attention.” The Society of Actuaries is also raising the alarm, noting that young Americans are dying rapidly. “Mortality was 26 percent higher among insured 35-to-44-year-olds, and 19 percent higher for 25-to-34-year-olds continuing a death spike that peaked in the third quarter of 2021 at a staggering 101 percent and 79 percent above normal, respectively,” the Hill stated in a recent article.

Major US Study Confirms a New #1 Cause of Disease Worldwide. Conditions affecting the nervous system – such as strokes, migraines and dementia – have surged past heart disease to become the leading cause of ill health worldwide, a major new analysis said on Friday. More than 3.4 billion people – 43 percent of the global population – experienced a neurological condition in 2021, far more than had previously been thought, the analysis found. More than 11 million people died from the 37 neurological conditions in 2021, according to the study in The Lancet Neurology journal.

John Ioannidis - Is society caught up in a Death Spiral? Modeling societal demise and its reversal. Just like an army of ants caught in an ant mill, individuals, groups and even whole societies are sometimes caught up in a Death Spiral, a vicious cycle of self-reinforcing dysfunctional behavior characterized by continuous flawed decision making, myopic single-minded focus on one (set of) solution(s), denial, distrust, micromanagement, dogmatic thinking and learned helplessness. The review furthermore draws on theories such as Social Safety Theory, Conservation of Resources Theory, and management theories that describe the decline and fall of groups, companies and societies, as well as offer ways to reverse this trend.

The Fight to Save Julian Assange. If kicking the can down the road was an Olympic sport, the judges in the Assange case would be gold medalists. The High Court this week had one job: to decide whether Julian Assange should be granted a full appeal hearing or whether he should be immediately extradited to the US to face trial. Given two clear options they decided to do neither. Instead, with Assange approaching five years in Belmarsh high security prison, they decided to wait for even longer before making a final decision. This latest delay is because the Court has asked the US government to supply ‘assurances’ that if Assange is put on trial in the US, he will be treated as if he were a US citizen, not a foreigner; that he will be guaranteed First Amendment freedom of speech protections; and that he will not face the death penalty.

Trudeau government ‘gaslighting’ critics of Online Harms Act, legal expert warns. In recent an opinion piece critical of Bill C-63, which is the Online Harms Act that was introduced in the House of Commons on February 26, law professor Dr. Michael Geist said that the text of the bill is “unmistakable” in how it will affect Canadians’ online freedoms. Geist noted that the new bill will allow a new digital safety commission to conduct “secret commission hearings” against those found to have violated the new law.

Boeing’s faulty airliners and the mystery death of a whistleblower. BOEING whistleblower John Barnett has died in an apparent suicide, despite telling his family that if he died suddenly, it would not be because of suicide. Mr Barnett claimed that faulty parts were deliberately fitted to planes by production workers, and that a test on emergency oxygen systems showed a failure rate of 25 per cent. During an emergency, one in four breathing masks did not work, he said. He also accused the firm of using substandard parts from scrap bins and identified a fire risk after he found metal shavings had fallen near electrical wiring in some planes. ‘When you mix metal slivers with electrical components, it’s a recipe for disaster,’ he said.

Feds Ordered Google To Unmask Certain YouTube Users. Critics Say It’s ‘Terrifying.’ Federal investigators have ordered Google to provide information on all viewers of select YouTube videos, according to multiple court orders obtained by Forbes. Privacy experts from multiple civil rights groups told Forbes they think the orders are unconstitutional because they threaten to turn innocent YouTube viewers into criminal suspects. In a just-unsealed case from Kentucky reviewed by Forbes, undercover cops sought to identify the individual behind the online moniker “elonmuskwhm,” who they suspect of buying bitcoin for cash, potentially running afoul of money laundering laws and rules around unlicensed money transmitting.

Why family-friendly policies don’t boost birth rates. Between 1980 and 2019, the world’s most developed countries roughly tripled their real-terms per capita spending on child benefits, subsidised childcare, parental leave and other family-friendly policies. They also saw their birth rates decline from 1.85 to 1.53 per woman. Birth rates in liberal, developed countries look exceptionally unlikely to return to replacement level any time soon. If they miraculously do so, it will most likely be due to broad social and cultural shifts, not policy. There’s nothing wrong with governments pursuing family-friendly packages for other reasons but if they’re fretting about ageing and shrinking populations, then they need to find other solutions.

Arresting the fertility crisis. The UK’s TFR has been declining since before the 1970s, but the news that the average British woman is now having just 1.49 children is a cause for significant concern. In order to maintain the labour force and an economy that can support pensions and healthcare, we need one baby to be born for each 50-year-old in the population (so that the baby enters the workforce at around the time the 50 year old will retire). So far we have plugged the gaps created by low birth rates with massive levels of immigration. On average, women have the aspiration to have 2.3 children. Indeed the average family size has not changed much since the 1970s — most mothers today have two or three children, as they did 50 years ago. What has changed — and the factor that is driving the decline in TFR — is the number of women who never have children at all.