Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Below is a selection of this week’s best and most popular articles and information. More comprehensive daily summaries are for paid subscribers only.

Make sure you sign up and join a growing band of independent minds from around the world!

It’s Too Late For Renewables . There is no energy transition, no paradigm shift or green revolution. Acknowledging this stark reality sooner rather than later will allow us to focus on devising strategies for managing the consequences of climate change, and the deteriorating state of earth’s biosphere. This week, energy expert Vaclav Smil provided a valuable perspective. “Contrary to common impressions, there has been no absolute worldwide decarbonization. In fact, the very opposite is the case. The world has become much more reliant on fossil carbon.”

3 Reasons There’s Something Sinister With the Big Push for Electric Vehicles . EVs are spying machines. They collect an unimaginable amount of data on you, which governments can access easily. Analysts estimate that cars generate about 25 gigabytes of data every hour. Seeing how governments could integrate EVs into a larger high-tech control grid doesn’t take much imagination. The potential for busybodies—or worse—to abuse such a system is obvious. EVs are not green, cannot compete with gas cars without enormous government support, and are probably a crucial piece of the emerging high-tech control grid.

If climate change is making turbulence worse, pilots and planes haven’t noticed … At any moment there are something like 10,000 boxes cruising in the air that know when they strike turbulence. Rumors are that these are even staffed with sentient beings. If Climate Change was making turbulence worse, you’d think pilots would have noticed? But instead of reporting what pilots said, which is that nothing has changed, almost all the media coverage about turbulence comes from models or cherry picked reanalysis of angels dancing at 197 hectopascals over the North Atlantic.

Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - After years of riding high, EU elections are about to send the continent’s green parties back to earth. Over the past five years, Europe’s collection of green parties wielded influence in the European Parliament far beyond their numerical strength. The 70-odd parliamentarians in the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) political group, backed by the continent’s energetic climate movement, even managed to push through their top agenda item—the ambitious European Green Deal, designed to ensure the continent meets its climate policy targets. But after the EU’s parliamentary elections from June 6 to June 9, when the bloc’s 373 million voters will head to the polls, the greens may receive their comeuppance.

Almost All Recent Global Warming Caused by Green Air Policies – Shock Revelation From NASA. The world of climate science is in shock following extraordinary findings from a team of high-powered NASA scientists that suggest most of the recent global temperature increases are due to the introduction of draconian fuel shipping regulations designed to help prevent global warming. The fantasy world of Net Zero is of course full of unintended consequences, but it is claimed that the abrupt 80% cut in sulphur dioxide emissions from international shipping in 2020 has accounted for 80% of global warming since the turn of the decade.

New study shows carbon dioxide's impact on global warming ended decades ago . If we had only understood better what a greenhouse is, maybe it wouldn’t have been so easy to con us all. A new study published in Science Direct has told us what physicists should have been telling us all along: The warming effect of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is naturally limited, and that limit has already been reached. Even if we dug up all the world’s coal and extracted all the world’s oil and burned it in one giant pyre, its CO2 emissions wouldn’t heat the planet.

NIH scientists made $710M in royalties from drug makers — a fact they tried to hide. During the pandemic, the American people started to feel that Big Government was very cozy with Big Pharma. Now we know just how close they were. New data from the National Institutes of Health reveals the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.

The key moments when Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted himself during heated COVID hearing. The former top pandemic adviser to two presidential administrations, who retired from NIAID in 2022 after nearly four decades at the head of NIAID, faced sharp questions about the reversals from Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “You took the position that you presented ‘the science’ and your words came across as final and as infallible in matters pertaining to the pandemic,” the chairman added before he and other Republican panel members recounted those statements.

Why the Pandemic Probably Started in a Lab, in 5 Key Points. Although how the pandemic started has been hotly debated, a growing volume of evidence — gleaned from public records released under the Freedom of Information Act, digital sleuthing through online databases, scientific papers analyzing the virus and its spread, and leaks from within the U.S. government — suggests that the pandemic most likely occurred because a virus escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China. If so, it would be the most costly accident in the history of science.

Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection? Once the curtain is pulled back on the unsubstantiated lab-leak hypotheses, the socially engineered sorcery of the Covid Pandemic is revealed as the base scheme that it is. By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the lab-leak story avoid facing the fact that the last three-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting “public health.” One conspicuous curiosity that calls into question the threat of “lab-leaked bioweapon” is the fact that the “Covid-19” deaths follow the age/risk stratification and seasonal curve of influenza and pneumonia (two named illnesses that, until 2020, health authorities lumped together in their charts).

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike. Researcher Jessica Hockett's queries keep raising more questions about New York City's massive spike in deaths during spring 2020.

Rand Paul says Fauci threw his longtime advisor ‘to the wolves’. Paul joined The Hill’s “Rising” Tuesday where he said one of the most surprising things to come from the hearing, which was marked by some chaotic moments, was how quickly Fauci “threw his aide under the bus.” “Daivd Morens has worked for 20 years for Anthony Fauci and in his opening statement, he says, ‘I barely knew that guy, he had an office in another building, hardly ever saw him, wasn’t included in my policy meetings,” Paul said. “And so, essentially, they’ve thrown David Morens to the wolves now.”