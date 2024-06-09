This Week's Most Read Must Reads - 3-9 June 2024
A summary of this week's most interesting news, studies, reports and articles
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
Below is a selection of this week’s best and most popular articles and information. More comprehensive daily summaries are for paid subscribers only.
Climate Change
New study shows carbon dioxide's impact on global warming ended decades ago. If we had only understood better what a greenhouse is, maybe it wouldn’t have been so easy to con us all. A new study published in Science Direct has told us what physicists should have been telling us all along: The warming effect of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is naturally limited, and that limit has already been reached. Even if we dug up all the world’s coal and extracted all the world’s oil and burned it in one giant pyre, its CO2 emissions wouldn’t heat the planet.
Almost All Recent Global Warming Caused by Green Air Policies – Shock Revelation From NASA. The world of climate science is in shock following extraordinary findings from a team of high-powered NASA scientists that suggest most of the recent global temperature increases are due to the introduction of draconian fuel shipping regulations designed to help prevent global warming. The fantasy world of Net Zero is of course full of unintended consequences, but it is claimed that the abrupt 80% cut in sulphur dioxide emissions from international shipping in 2020 has accounted for 80% of global warming since the turn of the decade.
Europe’s Green Moment Is Over - After years of riding high, EU elections are about to send the continent’s green parties back to earth. Over the past five years, Europe’s collection of green parties wielded influence in the European Parliament far beyond their numerical strength. The 70-odd parliamentarians in the Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) political group, backed by the continent’s energetic climate movement, even managed to push through their top agenda item—the ambitious European Green Deal, designed to ensure the continent meets its climate policy targets. But after the EU’s parliamentary elections from June 6 to June 9, when the bloc’s 373 million voters will head to the polls, the greens may receive their comeuppance.
If climate change is making turbulence worse, pilots and planes haven’t noticed…At any moment there are something like 10,000 boxes cruising in the air that know when they strike turbulence. Rumors are that these are even staffed with sentient beings. If Climate Change was making turbulence worse, you’d think pilots would have noticed? But instead of reporting what pilots said, which is that nothing has changed, almost all the media coverage about turbulence comes from models or cherry picked reanalysis of angels dancing at 197 hectopascals over the North Atlantic.
3 Reasons There’s Something Sinister With the Big Push for Electric Vehicles. EVs are spying machines. They collect an unimaginable amount of data on you, which governments can access easily. Analysts estimate that cars generate about 25 gigabytes of data every hour. Seeing how governments could integrate EVs into a larger high-tech control grid doesn’t take much imagination. The potential for busybodies—or worse—to abuse such a system is obvious. EVs are not green, cannot compete with gas cars without enormous government support, and are probably a crucial piece of the emerging high-tech control grid.
It’s Too Late For Renewables. There is no energy transition, no paradigm shift or green revolution. Acknowledging this stark reality sooner rather than later will allow us to focus on devising strategies for managing the consequences of climate change, and the deteriorating state of earth’s biosphere. This week, energy expert Vaclav Smil provided a valuable perspective. “Contrary to common impressions, there has been no absolute worldwide decarbonization. In fact, the very opposite is the case. The world has become much more reliant on fossil carbon.”
Covid
NIH scientists made $710M in royalties from drug makers — a fact they tried to hide. During the pandemic, the American people started to feel that Big Government was very cozy with Big Pharma. Now we know just how close they were. New data from the National Institutes of Health reveals the agency and its scientists collected $710 million in royalties during the pandemic, from late 2021 through 2023. These are payments made by private companies, like pharmaceuticals, to license medical innovations from government scientists. Almost all that cash — $690 million — went to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and 260 of its scientists.
The key moments when Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted himself during heated COVID hearing. The former top pandemic adviser to two presidential administrations, who retired from NIAID in 2022 after nearly four decades at the head of NIAID, faced sharp questions about the reversals from Republican members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. “You took the position that you presented ‘the science’ and your words came across as final and as infallible in matters pertaining to the pandemic,” the chairman added before he and other Republican panel members recounted those statements.
Why the Pandemic Probably Started in a Lab, in 5 Key Points. Although how the pandemic started has been hotly debated, a growing volume of evidence — gleaned from public records released under the Freedom of Information Act, digital sleuthing through online databases, scientific papers analyzing the virus and its spread, and leaks from within the U.S. government — suggests that the pandemic most likely occurred because a virus escaped from a research lab in Wuhan, China. If so, it would be the most costly accident in the history of science.
Lab Leak: An Elaborate Misdirection? Once the curtain is pulled back on the unsubstantiated lab-leak hypotheses, the socially engineered sorcery of the Covid Pandemic is revealed as the base scheme that it is. By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the lab-leak story avoid facing the fact that the last three-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting “public health.” One conspicuous curiosity that calls into question the threat of “lab-leaked bioweapon” is the fact that the “Covid-19” deaths follow the age/risk stratification and seasonal curve of influenza and pneumonia (two named illnesses that, until 2020, health authorities lumped together in their charts).
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike. Researcher Jessica Hockett's queries keep raising more questions about New York City's massive spike in deaths during spring 2020.
Rand Paul says Fauci threw his longtime advisor ‘to the wolves’. Paul joined The Hill’s “Rising” Tuesday where he said one of the most surprising things to come from the hearing, which was marked by some chaotic moments, was how quickly Fauci “threw his aide under the bus.” “Daivd Morens has worked for 20 years for Anthony Fauci and in his opening statement, he says, ‘I barely knew that guy, he had an office in another building, hardly ever saw him, wasn’t included in my policy meetings,” Paul said. “And so, essentially, they’ve thrown David Morens to the wolves now.”
Rare and 'unusual' cancers are emerging after the Covid pandemic - and doctors fear an unlikely culprit is to blame. Since about 2021, they have been noticing rare and unusual cancers in patients who shouldn't fit the bill - many of them young and without any family history of disease. And they're coming down with obscure forms of the disease that typically affect seniors in their 70s and 80s, including hard to pronounce ones like cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and lethal cancer of the bile ducts. There are other strange things happening, such as patients coming down with multiple cancers at the same time. [Hmm - what else happened in 2021?]
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
REVEALED: Dr. Anthony Fauci confesses he 'made up' covid rules including 6 feet social distancing and masking kids. Bombshell testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals he made up the six foot social distancing rule and other measures to 'protect' Americans from covid. Republicans put out the full transcript of their sit down interview with Fauci from January just days before his highly-anticipated public testimony on Monday. They plan to grill him about covid restrictions he put in place, that he admitted didn't do much to 'slow the spread' of the virus.
The Questions They Should Have Asked Fauci. So much excitement surrounds the questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci under oath about the Covid pandemic response. Again. And he evades, and prevaricates, and avoids taking responsibility. Again. And, once again, nobody asks the crucial questions. We know from the official US government pandemic planning documents that the pandemic response policy was actually not set by these public health figures at all. It was determined by the National Security Council — the advisory board to the President of the United States on matters of national security. Not a public health board. A group of military and intelligence people who advise about war and terrorism. They were in charge.
Fauci’s God complex destroyed trust in American institutions. Ahead of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public testimony Monday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Republicans released a transcript of their January sit-down with the pandemic poobah. And, boy, was it revelatory. Many adherents found in Fauci a religious purpose, with a mask and a needle serving as virtue symbols and “Trust the science” as their main recitation. Anyone with questions or objections was a heretic to be shamed.
WHO IHR Modifications Were Illegally Approved. The 77th meeting of the World Health Assembly concluded Saturday, June 01, 2024. In blatant disregard for established protocol and procedures, sweeping IHR amendments were prepared behind closed doors, and then both were submitted for consideration and accepted by the World Health Assembly quite literally in the last moments of a meeting that stretched late into Saturday night, the last day of the meeting schedule.
Economy/Energy/Finance
No Wonder You’re Confused. Most people regard the economy as simply too confusing to understand. This, in large part, is because establishment media editors and journalists are – by their own admission – clueless. This though, is not entirely their fault, since economists are generally clueless too. Why? Because economics is a modelling of transactions rather than a science of the economy. That is, rather than study the economy – the sum total of the interactions of eight billion humans with each other and with the material world – economists study the flows of currency between households and businesses. Worse still – with a few notable exceptions – economists do not study how currency is created… most still sticking with the discredited “loanable funds” model which imagines that money passes from patient savers to impatient borrowers. In reality, banks – albeit under licence from governments – create currency out of thin air every time they make loans.
Trump Prepared for Jail – July Panic Cycle? Could this be the breaking point for Americans who can no longer stand living under the oppressive Biden-Harris regime? Models are predicting worldwide panic cycles in July. We are seeing panic cycles erupt this July, not just in America, but across Asia and Europe as well. Trump’s sentencing will be on July 11 at 10 AM ET. He is facing up to four years imprisonment for each charge with a maximum sentence of 20 years. They conveniently planned the sentencing days before the Republican National Convention where Trump was expected to be nominated as the party’s candidate. While many experts believe he will not face jail time, the New York courts could sentence him to probation or house arrest to prevent any campaigning efforts.
U.S. banks on brink of collapse? $517 billion losses threaten 63 banks. Banks’ unrealized losses have increased significantly, reaching $517 billion. These losses stem primarily from their holdings in residential mortgage-backed securities. When interest rates rise, the value of these securities falls. While these losses are realized once the securities are sold, they can become a significant burden if banks need to raise cash quickly. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of high unrealized losses, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes that began in early 2022.
Wall Street Admits The Biggest Economic Shocker: All Jobs In The Past Year Have Gone To Illegal Aliens. The first Wall Street analyst daring to point out that the employment emperor is naked, is Standard Chartered's global head of macro, Steve Englander who in a note titled simply enough "Immigration leading to labor-market surge", writes that according to his estimates "undocumented immigrants account for half of job growth in FY24 so far" (the actual number is far higher but we understand his initial conservatism), and adds that "asylum seekers and humanitarian parolees explain the surge in undocumented immigrants" before concluding that the continued rise in EAD approvals likely will extend strong employment growth in 2024.
Health
Mediterranean Diet Tied to 23% Lower Risk of Death in Landmark 25-Year Study. The health benefits of the Mediterranean diet have been reported in multiple studies, but there is limited long-term data of its effects in U.S. women and little understanding about why the diet may reduce risk of death. In a new study that followed more than 25,000 initially healthy U.S. women for up to 25 years, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, found that participants who had greater Mediterranean diet intake had up to 23% lower risk of all-cause mortality, with benefits for both cancer mortality and cardiovascular mortality. The researchers found evidence of biological changes that may help explain why: they detected changes in biomarkers of metabolism, inflammation, insulin resistance and more.
The Latest “Bird Flu” Death is “Covid” All Over Again. Of course, none of the MSM interrogated the situation any further than copy-pasting WHO press releases. But, for anyone who followed the early development of the Covid “pandemic”, the details of the supposed “bird flu” death sound eerily familiar. For example, the patient was already seriously ill with kidney disease and type-2 diabetes. In fact he had been bedridden for three weeks prior to the onset of his “acute symptoms” of bird flu. Further, the diagnosis of Bird Flu was only “confirmed” post-mortem by PCR testing. The death reportedly occurred on April 24th, and yet is only making the headlines now. The report also volunteers that the man had “no history of exposure to poultry or other animals”.
Blood scandal exposes systemic hypocrisy - The regulators are used as a way to silence healthcare professionals. This last week we found ourselves in the midst of a harrowing revelation, as the headlines of every major newspaper are dominated by the infected blood scandal. This catastrophic event, where thousands of innocent lives, including children, were irrevocably damaged by the administration of HIV-contaminated blood, is a stark reminder of the systemic failures and gross negligence that can pervade our institutions. This reveals the chilling extent to which those entrusted with public health and safety failed us. As the report states, there was a pervasive attitude of denial towards the risks, false reassurances given to the public, and a blatant disregard for informed consent, particularly among children and their parents.
Middle East
The staggering ignorance of the ‘pro-Palestine’ protesters. Since Hamas’s 7 October massacre, regular marches have been drawing in a growing number of young people, marked by passionate advocacy and fervent slogans. Yet despite their zeal, many of these protesters lack a fundamental understanding of the conflict they are so vociferously decrying. Among the most perplexing are the LGBT and feminist groups (the ‘Queers for Palestine’ types) who flirt with justifying Hamas’s atrocities. This is a bewildering alliance, given that Hamas’s Islamist ideology is clearly antithetical to the rights and values these groups claim to champion. Its reactionary agenda is profoundly hostile to women’s rights and LGBT individuals.
Politics
The aristocrats who martyred Trump - America's elites aren't as smart as they imagine. The whole process stinks of desperation. If the progressive elites who run the Biden administration felt confident they could defeat Trump at the polls, we would hear Homeric laughter ringing from the White House and its pet organs in the news media. But Biden is terribly unpopular, even among his base. America’s elites fear and mistrust the American voter. They have lost faith in democracy, a system that in 2016 delivered the power of the presidency to the monstrous Trump, and they dream of a rising class of Platonic guardians, people exactly like themselves, with the right pedigree, the right opinions, the right manners, who rule not because they have won an electoral lottery but in perpetuity, as a reward for their superior virtue.
The Destructive Generation—Proving America’s Weakest Link - A single generation has broken apart the great chain of American civilizational continuance. The self-infatuated and do-your-own-thing generation that gave us the Sixties and the counterculture has left the country $36 trillion in debt, now borrowing $1 trillion nearly every three months. Worse, there is not just no plan to balance budgets, much less to reduce the debt, but also no intention to stop or even worry about the borrowing of some $10 billion a day. But the greatest baleful legacy of this fading generation is the weaponization of the government against its own perceived American citizen enemies. That bastardization of institutions extends now to the very destruction of the once-hallowed tradition of American jurisprudence.
The books banned from libraries after one complaint. Works by authors including Raymond Briggs, David McKee and Jules Verne have been removed from public libraries after a single customer complaint. The Times sent freedom of information requests to 204 councils responsible for public libraries. Of those, 163 responded, 17 did not hold the required information and 24 did not respond. Of the 16 books removed from public libraries, eight were due to complaints regarding racist or divisive” language, three for “inappropriate” sexual or violent content, three for concerns about potentially damaging health advice and two for outdated information.
Joe Biden’s Time Interview Was Full Of Senior Moments. President Joe Biden’s interview with Time Magazine was full of slip-ups and gaffes, feeding into concerns about the 81-year-old’s fitness for office ahead of the 2024 election. In the interview, Time Magazine noted that the president appeared to confuse Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping when talking about China.
Americans Are an Abused People. Americans are screwed over people and are too insouciant to notice. And not just on big things, such as being forced to be injected with an untested new kind of “vaccine” with unknown safety and effectiveness. Millions of Americans were faced with the choice of being injected or losing their job and ability to pay rent or mortgage, car payments, utilities, and buy food. Americans can’t do anything about the hundreds of billions of dollars Washington sends to Ukraine to conduct Washington’s proxy war against Russia, or about the billions sent to Israel for the slaughter of Palestinians and physical destruction of Gaza, or the billions sent to Taiwan for Washington’s proxy war against China. Meanwhile homeless American veterans sleep on the streets while the Biden regime gives immigrant-invaders pre-paid debit cards and houses them in hotels.
Science
Solving the mystery of time - Time, the final frontier of mind. Time is a paradoxical mystery. For example, the present moment is both infinitely short and infinitely long, at the same time! To resolve this mystery, Bernardo Kastrup argues that time and space are not objective scaffoldings of the external world, but rather an internal cognitive interface that we use to interact with a purely mental, atemporal reality. That is, we create time and space within ourselves to better organise the information we collect about the world.
The Sun is reaching the peak of its activity – here’s how that could cause more auroras and solar storms. The Sun is reaching the maximum point of activity in an 11-year cycle. This means that we can expect more explosive outpourings of particles. In the right circumstances, these are what ultimately generate the pretty auroras in the sky, as well as the geomagnetic storms that can damage infrastructure such as power grids and orbiting satellites. So what is actually going on to cause these phenomena?
Technology
The AI Fraud. Nvidia has a long history of fraud. The Coreweave story is a case where Nvidia invests in a company, which then goes on to use the money Nvidia invested in it, to buy a bunch of Nvidia GPUs. This is how you fake revenue. In the stock market, companies like Nvidia have to achieve just one thing: Revenue has to grow every quarter. As long as that happens, the price of the stock goes up, which means the guys on board see their stock options jump up in value. Nvidia, pays a dividend of 0.03%! What they do instead is buy their company’s own stock, to further drive up the price, even though everyone on board of the company is selling their own stock.
The Age of the Drone Police Is Here. A WIRED investigation, based on more than 22 million flight coordinates, reveals the complicated truth about the first full-blown police drone program in the US—and why your city could be next. The flight data show that police drones routinely fly over places that even the Department of Homeland Security considers “protected areas”—places where DHS recognizes that enforcement actions might impact “access to essential services or engagement in essential activities.” Such locations, according to the department, include places of worship, playgrounds, schools, mental health care facilities, domestic violence shelters, food banks, and homeless shelters.
Ukraine
American-owned RQ-4B Global Hawk “Disappeared” During Operations in the Black Sea? A High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) "RQ-4B Global Hawk" drone belonging to the United States military allegedly "disappeared" while conducting operations in Black Sea airspace close to Crimea Peninsula currently occupied by the Russian military, as claimed by a Russian news agency.
False Flag On The Horizon? The Strange Case Of The Destroyed Russian Nuclear Radar. If we accept the fundamental truth that Ukraine is nothing more than a proxy battleground between Russia and the west, then you might say WWIII has already begun. The powers-that-be have been content to keep the situation contained primarily to Ukraine so far, but a recent event suggests things are about to change. There’s something very strange happening on the nuclear front between NATO and Russia and I believe it might be time to consider the possibility that a false flag threat is in the works. In the past two weeks Ukraine has taken credit for at least two separate strikes on peculiar targets – Russian “over the horizon” radar stations using drones with an impressive flight range of at least 1200 miles. Until this point, long range attacks into Russian territory have been exceedingly rare. So, why these specifics radar stations?
Vaccines
Can Biotechnology Control Human Behavior? Every so often you find a study that breaks new ground and advances human understanding. The journal Transplantology has published a paper entitled “Personality Changes Associated with Organ Transplants,” which documents the experiences of individuals who received a range of donated organs including hearts, kidneys, liver, and lungs. This is an unexpected result that challenges conventional ideas. This study points to the distributed location of memory throughout physiology and its close association with a variety of organ systems. It amply illustrates how little the life sciences understand about the interface between consciousness and matter. The implication is obvious; biotech interventions that cross the cell membrane and insert edited cellular genetic material (gene therapies, DNA and mRNA vaccines, gain-of-function viral material, etc.) are even more risky than has been imagined by anyone to date. They could be editing what makes us human.
