A simple rule when reading the MSM press - if they say one thing, assume it means the other. A good example is the reporting that occurred after the attempted assassination of Slovakian PM Robert Fico. (He is now in a stable condition and improving)

The Guardian and all other MSM outlets reported that the assailant, Juraj Cintula, was a ‘lone wolf’ who did not belong to any political groups. Using our simple rule above we can translate this as meaning that Cintula was NOT a ‘lone wolf’ and DID belong to a political group.

Lo and behold, a few days later it is revealed by Slovakian press that Cintula could not have been a ‘lone wolf’. Why? Because all his social media communication was deleted TWO hours after the attack. TWO hours after he had been arrested and was in custody.

A few days ago, Slovakian Minister of the Interior Matus Sutaj Estok assured us that Cintula was a ‘lone wolf’ but today confirmed that it couldn’t have been Cintula’s wife that deleted his communication history either.

Two hours after the murder attempt, all Facebook and communication history of the perpetrator was deleted from his home computer. The culprit himself could not do it, because he was detained on the spot. The investigators established that his wife could not touch the IT devices either. Therefore, the head of the ministry believes that the possibility that a group is behind the crime must be taken into account.

What group did Cintula work for and what influence did they have?

Oddities in the case include the fact that a judge did not allow police to search Citula’s apartment until last Friday when the assassination attempt took place on Wednesday. Why the delay?

There has also been a lot of analysis undertaken on the behaviour of Fico’s bodyguards. They weren’t wearing the correct clothing, they broke protocol by allowing Fico to approach the crowd before they did and no escape routes had been designated. Not until all five shots had been fired did the security personnel intervene.

Moreover, no ambulance attended and as there was no hospital available, the PM had to be flown to another city by helicopter.

An interesting clue as to Cintula’s affiliations was posted by journalist Kit Klarenberg

The image above shows that during the 1980s, Communist Czechoslovak counter intelligence had the wannabe assassin, Juraj Cintula under surveillance for being a US asset. Hmmm.

It’s been a busy time for assassination attempts this month:

7 May - Assassination attempt against Saudi Crown Prince;

13 May - Turkish President Erdogan warns of a military coup and holds an emergency meeting;

15 May - Attempted assassination of Fico;

16 May - Attempted assassination of Serbian President Vucic;

19 May - Saudi Arabia’s King Salaman hospitalised for the second time in four weeks;

19 May - Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash.

Can you spot the connection? And there’s still a few weeks left in May…who is next?

