Did you think book burnings ended with the Nazi regime in the ‘30s? Did you think the First Amendment protected freedom of speech?

A recent report - The Censorship-Industrial Complex: How Top Biden White House Officials Coerced Big Tech to Censor Americans, True Information, And Critics Of The Biden Administration - by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, produced evidence that the Biden administration coerced Amazon into censoring books critical of vaccines and Big Pharma. This started in 2021 as the vaccine rollout was in full swing.

Internal documents obtained by the Committee showed that Amazon created a “new DNP (Do Not Promote) class for anti-vax books”. The email said the request “should be handled urgently” because of “criticism from the Biden administration about sensitive books”.

Another email showed that 43 books had been placed into this new DNP class.

After a subpoena from the Committee, Amazon produced a list of the 43 book titles it was asked to censor after pressure from the White House.

Whatever your views on vaccines, no book should be banned or censored unless it is inciting violence. Nobody’s opinions on a subject should be suppressed because it does not fit the current narrative. Especially when that suppression is being done on behalf of Big Pharma.

And if they are admitting to these books, imagine all the others that are currently hidden without your knowledge.

The silly thing is, by going so completely over the top during the pandemic, they have caused millions of people to start questioning the very thing they tried to censor. It’s almost as if the lady doth protest too much.

So, here is the list of books the White House tried to hide from you.

