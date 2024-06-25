Did you think book burnings ended with the Nazi regime in the ‘30s? Did you think the First Amendment protected freedom of speech?
A recent report - The Censorship-Industrial Complex: How Top Biden White House Officials Coerced Big Tech to Censor Americans, True Information, And Critics Of The Biden Administration - by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, produced evidence that the Biden administration coerced Amazon into censoring books critical of vaccines and Big Pharma. This started in 2021 as the vaccine rollout was in full swing.
Internal documents obtained by the Committee showed that Amazon created a “new DNP (Do Not Promote) class for anti-vax books”. The email said the request “should be handled urgently” because of “criticism from the Biden administration about sensitive books”.
Another email showed that 43 books had been placed into this new DNP class.
After a subpoena from the Committee, Amazon produced a list of the 43 book titles it was asked to censor after pressure from the White House.
Whatever your views on vaccines, no book should be banned or censored unless it is inciting violence. Nobody’s opinions on a subject should be suppressed because it does not fit the current narrative. Especially when that suppression is being done on behalf of Big Pharma.
And if they are admitting to these books, imagine all the others that are currently hidden without your knowledge.
The silly thing is, by going so completely over the top during the pandemic, they have caused millions of people to start questioning the very thing they tried to censor. It’s almost as if the lady doth protest too much.
So, here is the list of books the White House tried to hide from you.
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History - Suzanne Humphries;
Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children - Louise Kuo Habakus;
The Autism Vaccine: The Story of Modern Medicine's Greatest Tragedy - Forrest Maready;
Unvaccinated: Why growing numbers of parents are choosing natural immunity for their children - Forrest Maready;
Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family - Brett Wilcox;
Good-Bye Germ Theory: ending a century of medical fraud - Dr. William P Trebing;
Vaccines Are Dangerous - And Don’t Work;
Vaccine-Free Me: A Trip To The Doctor - Reed Dafaqs
Sarah does not want to be vaccinated - Andreas Bachmair;
What Are Vaccines? (Big Questions) - Amber Rae Johnson;
Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness - Dr. Thomas Cowan MD;
How Vaccines Wreck Human Immunity: A Forbidden Doctor Publication - Dr E Jackson Stockwell;
Vaccination Proved Useless and Dangerous (History of Vaccination Book 3) - Alfred R. Wallace;
Vaccination a Delusion - Alfred Russel Wallace;
Agnotology In Vaccines - Pixie Seymour;
Vaccines: The Biggest Medical Fraud in History (History of Vaccination Book 26) - Eleanor McBean;
Vaccine Illusion - Tetyana Obukhanych;
Vaccinazioni: Armi Chimiche contro il cervello e l’evoluzione dell’uomo (Italian Edition);
Vaccine Whistleblower: Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC - Kevin Barry;
Vaccines and Vaccination: The Dangerous Truth behind the Vaccine Epidemic and why Vaccination is not Immunization - Linda Keller;
I'm In Your Vaccines - Adam Ringham;
The Vaccine-Friendly Plan: Dr. Paul's Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health-from Pregnancy Through Your Child's Teen Years - Paul Thomas;
The Vaccine Book: Making the Right Decision for Your Child (Sears Parenting Library) - Robert W. Sears;
How to End the Autism Epidemic - J.B. Handley;
Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe and Effective is Lying - Dr Vernon Coleman;
Plague: One Scientist's Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases - Kent Heckenlively;
Ocková ní: Bexohledná lez (2018);
Vaccine Seminar: Critical Data for New Parents and Health Practitioners - Neil Z. Miller;
Inoculated: How Science Lost its Soul in Autism - Kent Heckenlively;
Callous Disregard: Autism and Vaccines--The Truth Behind a Tragedy - Andrew J. Wakefield;
Der große Impfreport: 400 kritische Studien für Eltern und Forscher. Mit Vorwort von Dr. Gary Goldman (German Edition) - Neil Z. Miller;
Miller's Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers - Neil Z. Miller;
Waging War on the Autistic Child: The Arizona 5 and the Legacy of Baron von Munchausen - Andrew J. Wakefield;
Immunization Theory Vs. Reality: Expose on Vaccinations - Neil Z. Miller;
Immunizations: The People Speak! Questions, Comments, and Concerns About Vaccinations - Neil Z. Miller;
Vaccine Roulette: Gambling With Your Child's Life - Neil Z. Miller;
Vaccine Safety Manual for Concerned Families and Health Practitioners, 2nd Edition: Guide to Immunization Risks and Protection - Neil Z. Miller;
Vaccines Are They Really Safe and Effective? - Neil Z. Miller;
Vaccines, Autism and Childhood Disorders - Neil Z. Miller;
Vaccini: guida per una scelta informata - Neil Z. Miller;
