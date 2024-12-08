📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 42,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

The Syria Tragedy and the New Omni-War. Until recently, a serious geopolitical working hypothesis was that West Asia and Ukraine were two vectors of the standard Hegemon modus operandi, which is to incite and unleash Forever Wars. Now both wars are united in an Omni-War. The total destabilisation of Syria, with heavy CIA-MI6 input, now proceeding in real time, is a carefully engineered gambit to undermine BRICS and beyond. It proceeds in parallel to Pashinyan removing Armenia from the CSTO – based on a US promise to support Yerevan in a possible new clash with Baku; India being encouraged to ramp up a weapons race with Pakistan; and across-the-board intimidation of Iran. So this is also a war to destabilize the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), of which the three major protagonists are BRICS members Russia, Iran and India. Some things never change. 2012. Jake Sullivan, then an aide to Hillary Clinton: “AQ [al-Qaeda*] is on our side in Syria.” 2021. James Jeffrey, special envoy to Syria under Trump (2018-2020): “HTS [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*] is an asset to the US’s strategy in Idlib."



The fabric of space is a Cheshire Cat. Most waves need a medium to travel through. But the way that light and gravitational waves travel show that space can’t be a medium at all.

Parkinson's Link to Gut Bacteria Suggests an Unexpected, Simple Treatment. A recent study identified gut microbes likely to be involved and linked them with decreased riboflavin ( vitamin B2) and biotin (vitamin B7), pointing the way to an unexpectedly simple treatment that may help: B vitamins.

'Large Head People': Mysterious New Form of Ancient Human Emerges. A "provocative" new piece in Nature has proposed a whole new group of ancient humans – cousins of the Denisovans and Neanderthals – that once lived alongside Homo sapiens in eastern Asia more than 100,000 years ago.

After decades of denial, the Pentagon finally admits it’s baffled by UFOs. During a briefing with reporters, Jon Kosloski, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, admitted that the U.S. government is stumped by several “true anomalies.”

“Only puny secrets need protection. Big discoveries are protected by public incredulity.” Marshall McLuhan

Peter Hotez says we have some “big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st”.

UKHSA issues alert as most healthcare professionals yet to have flu and Covid jab. In all, 24% of NHS workers have received their flu vaccine and 14% have received their Covid vaccine.

How Engineered Dependency Erases Our Autonomy. What once was a minor inconvenience has now become a crisis, revealing how deeply we’ve integrated technology into our daily existence—from ordering coffee to proving our identity.

Hunter Biden’s pardon is the death rattle of the elites. President Biden’s pardoning of his son shatters the moral pretensions of the establishment.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal are as good as dead - Anthony Hughes has buried them. The retired judge who has directed the hearings, Anthony Hughes, let slip in his closing statement that he understands the Skripals are dead or incommunicado in prison because he omitted to thank them for their participation.

Two-Tier Keir Admits the ‘Great Replacement’? Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is no far-right radical, but he has come close to confirming the strong version of the Great Replacement theory.

Why Has The World Suddenly Gone Completely Nuts? Chaos is starting to erupt all over the planet. Martial law was just declared in South Korea, civil unrest is raging in the streets of Georgia, and civil war threatens to topple the Assad regime in Syria. It is almost as if someone decided to flip a switch and now vast hordes of people are going completely nuts.

It was always about the oil. Why did we switch from the gold-backed to the debt-based currency system in the first place? The answer is twofold, and both elements concern oil.

Bitcoin & the END OF MONEY. Martin Armstrong says “there is no question that the blockchain code was developed in the intelligence community. We all know that in the programming world”.

Technocracy Rising-Part 1: Why It’s Crucial to Understand the End Game. We have now arrived at yet another historical inflection point. The desire for political and economic reconstruction is being demanded globally as the gap between the ultra-wealthy and everyone else continues to accelerate.

The geoengineering project next door: Interactive map reveals the locations of thousands of controversial experiments to alter the climate. Although geoengineering projects are largely well-meaning attempts to save the planet, some scientists are concerned that expensive endeavors could backfire, causing destructive weather patterns and actually making climate change worse.

The Depression of 2026. In 2012, Fred Foldvary wrote that “almost all economists, financial analysts, journalists, pundits, bloggers, and armchair cynics will scoff at this prediction. But the cycle exists because people don’t believe it”.

What if everyone had masked up? Analysis of app data has an answer. Nature journal says “modelling study based on almost 250,000 positive COVID-19 tests in the United Kingdom shows that universal masking could have cut transmission markedly.”

