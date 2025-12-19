Substack continues to censor wrongthink |EU 'Burglars' cause irreparable damage to the financial system & Today's Must-Reads (19 December 2025)
🔥 Top Stories
Police probe possible link between Brown attack and MIT killing…
New emails drag Les Wexner deeper into Epstein scandal…
House Democrats release Epstein photos with Gates and Brin…
UK defence chief urges Gen Z to abandon corporate careers…
Parliament rejects repeal, demands more online censorship powers…
Ukrainian drone sinks Russian tanker in unprecedented Mediterranean strike…
Marines warn: killing unarmed survivors violates core military ethics…
UK borrowing surges again despite claims of fiscal restraint…
Officials advise pillowcases and filters if power grid collapses…
McDonald’s releases dystopian AI ad…
Whistleblowers: UK Digital ID system has extreme security flaws…
Dana-Farber pays $15M over alleged research grant fraud…
HHS aims to cut childhood vaccines, align with Denmark’s schedule…
…and many more stories below.
📖 Today’s Book
The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind by Gustave Le Bon
One of the most influential works of social psychology in history, The Crowd was highly instrumental in creating this field of study by analyzing, in detail, mass behavior. The book had a profound impact not only on Freud but also on such twentieth-century masters of crowd control as Hitler and Mussolini — both of whom may have used its observations as a guide to stirring up popular passions. In the author’s words, “The masses have never thirsted after the truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
This article gives examples of the censorship that has been occurring “since Substack began doing Westminster’s dirty work two weeks ago.”
“Substack does not tell writers what rule they have broken, simply stating that the content is ‘age-related’.”
“And so, yet another online facility for freedom of expression has been nobbled.”
Overnight, the EU caused irreparable damage to the financial system by destroying any faith remaining in the system. They had already tried to bully sovereign states into using Russia’s frozen assets to fund Ukraine until Trump has finished his term but had been turned down by those more wise about the legal ramifications.
Instead, the undemocratic EU has given Ukraine a $90 billion loan instead. Firstly, this will come out of everyday Europeans’ pockets to fund the defence sector and just cause more mass deaths of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. And secondly, this will shake the financial system because it has signalled that law and order no longer applies - if they want to use assets from a sovereign nation, they will. Because in reality, the loan is backed by the Russian assets which the EU will withhold indefinitely. They have circumnavigated the global rules in place, even when their members said ‘no.’
Putin was obviously not happy and called European leaders “burglars” for even considering the money in the first place. He said it can’t be called “theft” because that is done “in secret,” whilst this is being “done in the open.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Ray Dalio says he is worried about the breaking down of the monetary system.
Whilst Donald Trump says the outdated financial system will soon be replace by a new state-of-the-art cryptocurrency framework.
Prime Minister Starmer clearly has too much time on his hands by going on a TV show called “Loose Women.” On it he says he “would call out” someone telling his wife or daughter to be “quiet, piggy,” when discussing Trump’s recent comments to a reporter (possibly called Peggy but unconfirmed). But says nothing when Putin calls him a ‘little pig’.
🥊 Quick Hits
Police probe potential ties between Brown University attack and MIT professor slaying
The possible connection marks a shift in the investigation. Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said at a briefing Tuesday that there “seems to be no connection” between the two shootings.
Epstein Colleague Les Wexner Can’t Escape the Spotlight
Les Wexner, the American billionaire and former close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is back in the spotlight as new emails reveal he lied about his relationship with Epstein, and former Ohio State University athletes seek to subpoena him in an ongoing legal dispute.
House Democrats share new Epstein photos featuring Sergey Brin and Bill Gates
The latest batch comes ahead of the December 19 deadline for the Justice Department to release its own Epstein-related files through the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Britain’s defense chief calls on Gen Z grads leaving university to skip corporate jobs and join the military as war with Russia becomes a growing risk
He went as far as urging teenagers and graduates to ditch the corporate careers they may have been studying for, to join the military and help “meet the demands in the U.K. and of our allies to restock and rearm.”
UK Parliament Rejects Petition to Repeal Online Censorship Law, Calls for Expanded Censorship
Lawmakers promised to protect free speech by regulating nearly every way it can occur online.
Ukrainian drones blow up Russian oil tanker in Mediterranean
Ukraine has blown up a Russian oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea in an “unprecedented special operation”. Speculation is swirling on social media that General Andrey Averyanov, the Russian intelligence chief who oversaw the Salisbury poisonings, was on board the Russian shadow fleet tanker struck in the Mediterranean.
‘Hit Squad’: The Dawn Sturgess Inquiry Coverup
The inquiry into Dawn Sturgess’ death upheld the Novichok narrative, but glaring inconsistencies, missing witnesses, and ignored evidence raise serious doubts about the official account.
Marines know we don’t kill unarmed survivors for a reason
It’s not in line with the US military’s historic tradition or ethical standards, and puts troops at risk
Government Borrows More Than Expected in November
Despite this being £1.9 billion less than November 2024, borrowing between April to November 2025 was £132.3 billion. £10 billion more than the same period of 2024 and the second highest ever other than during the pandemic…
Government issues stark advice of what to do in the case of UK-wide power cuts
If a long-lasting nationwide power cut happens, you will be told to use your pillowcases, coffee filter papers or bed sheets to make water safe and drinkable.
The Most Terrible Ad of the Year: McDonald’s Creepy AI Flop
McDonald’s Netherlands released a bleak, soulless ad that is the definition of “AI slop.” Even worse, it contains a bizarre, anti-family, and anti-Christmas message that is simply baffling. Why do companies make these ads, knowing very well people will hate them?
Whistleblowers raise ‘extreme’ concern about security of government’s Digital ID
The whistleblowers are involved in the development of the One Login technology, which will form the basis of Digital ID, and is already used by around 13 million people in the UK
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Agrees to Pay $15 Million to Settle Fraud Allegations Related to Scientific Research Grants
The United States contends that Dana-Farber caused the submission of false claims to NIH by falsely certifying compliance with grant terms and conditions, spending grants funds on unallowable expenses, and obtaining grants through false and misleading statements.
HHS planning to overhaul childhood vaccine schedule to recommend fewer shots
The expectation is that the US schedule will be close to, if not identical to, recommendations in Denmark
💎 Fascinating Finds
Private donors pledge 860 million euros for CERN’s Future Circular Collider
A consortium of private donors (individuals and philanthropic foundations) have agreed to support the proposed Future Circular Collider at CERN
People with personality disorders often use language differently
Many people you meet – at work, when dating, or online – may show milder difficulties, such as mood fluctuations, negativity, rigid thinking or darker traits like manipulation and callousness. These patterns often slip into how people speak or write long before they show up in more explicit behaviour.
Americans will have to put the pressure on Substack and ask Vance and Trump to get involved.
Many Americans were advised to look into the 1913 Fed. We are being advised the entire monetary system was done to benefit the City of London.
The day I am asked to verify my age on Substack is the day I and all my subscriptions and quit using the platform.