Top Stories

Police probe possible link between Brown attack and MIT killing…

New emails drag Les Wexner deeper into Epstein scandal…

House Democrats release Epstein photos with Gates and Brin…

UK defence chief urges Gen Z to abandon corporate careers…

Parliament rejects repeal, demands more online censorship powers…

Ukrainian drone sinks Russian tanker in unprecedented Mediterranean strike…

Marines warn: killing unarmed survivors violates core military ethics…

UK borrowing surges again despite claims of fiscal restraint…

Officials advise pillowcases and filters if power grid collapses…

McDonald’s releases dystopian AI ad…

Whistleblowers: UK Digital ID system has extreme security flaws…

Dana-Farber pays $15M over alleged research grant fraud…

HHS aims to cut childhood vaccines, align with Denmark’s schedule…

…and many more stories below.

Today's Book

The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind by Gustave Le Bon One of the most influential works of social psychology in history, The Crowd was highly instrumental in creating this field of study by analyzing, in detail, mass behavior. The book had a profound impact not only on Freud but also on such twentieth-century masters of crowd control as Hitler and Mussolini — both of whom may have used its observations as a guide to stirring up popular passions. In the author’s words, “The masses have never thirsted after the truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”

Readers' Poll

Editor's Spotlight

This article gives examples of the censorship that has been occurring “since Substack began doing Westminster’s dirty work two weeks ago.” “Substack does not tell writers what rule they have broken, simply stating that the content is ‘age-related’.” “And so, yet another online facility for freedom of expression has been nobbled.”

Overnight, the EU caused irreparable damage to the financial system by destroying any faith remaining in the system. They had already tried to bully sovereign states into using Russia’s frozen assets to fund Ukraine until Trump has finished his term but had been turned down by those more wise about the legal ramifications. Instead, the undemocratic EU has given Ukraine a $90 billion loan instead. Firstly, this will come out of everyday Europeans’ pockets to fund the defence sector and just cause more mass deaths of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. And secondly, this will shake the financial system because it has signalled that law and order no longer applies - if they want to use assets from a sovereign nation, they will. Because in reality, the loan is backed by the Russian assets which the EU will withhold indefinitely. They have circumnavigated the global rules in place, even when their members said ‘no.’ Putin was obviously not happy and called European leaders “burglars” for even considering the money in the first place. He said it can’t be called “theft” because that is done “in secret,” whilst this is being “done in the open.



Worth Watching

Ray Dalio says he is worried about the breaking down of the monetary system.

Whilst Donald Trump says the outdated financial system will soon be replace by a new state-of-the-art cryptocurrency framework.

Prime Minister Starmer clearly has too much time on his hands by going on a TV show called “Loose Women.” On it he says he “would call out” someone telling his wife or daughter to be “quiet, piggy,” when discussing Trump’s recent comments to a reporter (possibly called Peggy but unconfirmed). But says nothing when Putin calls him a ‘little pig’.

Quick Hits

Fascinating Finds

Private donors pledge 860 million euros for CERN’s Future Circular Collider A consortium of private donors (individuals and philanthropic foundations) have agreed to support the proposed Future Circular Collider at CERN

People with personality disorders often use language differently Many people you meet – at work, when dating, or online – may show milder difficulties, such as mood fluctuations, negativity, rigid thinking or darker traits like manipulation and callousness. These patterns often slip into how people speak or write long before they show up in more explicit behaviour. Share

