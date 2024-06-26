Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
The Great Reset: Biopolitics for Stakeholder Capitalism by Simon Elmer
When the restrictions under which we lived for two years were largely revoked in March 2022, the Great Reset of Western capitalism that started in September 2019 was not revoked with them. On the contrary, the temporary removal of our rights and freedoms under lockdown is in the process of being made permanent in a renewed and concerted attack on Western democracy.
As it was in the first phase of the Great Reset, this is being perpetrated by unaccountable transnational technocracies which, on the justification of responding to numerous manufactured ‘crises’ (health, energy, environmental, geopolitical), have elected themselves to form a World Government. The names of these technocracies are by now well-known to the populations of the West: the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, the Bank for International Settlements and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; behind which are the increasingly authoritarian European Commission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and United Nations.
In this second phase of the Great Reset, new technologies of biopower are incorporating the legal framework within which the limits of citizenship have been written into law into a continuum of regulatory apparatuses through which the obligations of biosecurity are enforced by the state.
This book analyses the most immediate threats to our freedoms presented by this emerging biopolitical paradigm of governance: Digital Identity, Agenda 2030, the Pandemic Treaty and Central Bank Digital Currency. But it also looks at how the populations of the West are being indoctrinated into the new behaviours and beliefs required for this globalist coup: through the ideology of woke, the orthodoxies of ‘trans’, the tenets of environmental fundamentalism and the dehumanisation of Russia.
Together, these technologies and ideologies are overseeing the revolution into what has been called ‘stakeholder capitalism’: a technocratic, corporate-led, anti-democratic and ultimately totalitarian system of governance that is the new political economy of the West. Finally, therefore, this book looks at what we must and must not do to resist the biopolitics of stakeholder capitalism.
I believe it is lost. When, I cannot say, but they are too powerful, well-funded, and are using military grade psy-ops that is as powerful as could be. And they control the food, the water, electricity, money/financial, Nat'l debt (which is unrecoverable), etc. And they control the military, Police, nat'l guard, drone oversite, monitor every digital correspondence (10 years increased since "Citizen 4"), etc. And the list of the depths to which they will lower themselves and humanity in attempts at this control are mind-blowing. It's about power and control, not money. They have spent decades re-writing laws and executive orders and policies such that they can now kill citizens legally, or can create an edict that there is a national emergency and then have all sorts of additional, uncontested power. Add to that what is happening and preparing on mainland US (CCP activities and prep, illegal invasion, food security, FBI activities, CIA via 5-I's, massive censorship which just kicked up yesterday after POTUS - I and many others were culled from Twitter) and the complete division of the American people based on constructed themes . . . how can we possibly recover? And add to this, a majority of the populace, I believe, DOESN'T KNOW IT'S HAPPENING. I just cannot see a real, long-term and final way to put them down. Eventually, we lose. Yet, I continue to fight. And must. [BTW: NakedEmperor - your emails started dropping into spam folder recently. FYI.]
