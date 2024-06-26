Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

The Great Reset: Biopolitics for Stakeholder Capitalism by Simon Elmer

When the restrictions under which we lived for two years were largely revoked in March 2022, the Great Reset of Western capitalism that started in September 2019 was not revoked with them. On the contrary, the temporary removal of our rights and freedoms under lockdown is in the process of being made permanent in a renewed and concerted attack on Western democracy.

As it was in the first phase of the Great Reset, this is being perpetrated by unaccountable transnational technocracies which, on the justification of responding to numerous manufactured ‘crises’ (health, energy, environmental, geopolitical), have elected themselves to form a World Government. The names of these technocracies are by now well-known to the populations of the West: the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, the Bank for International Settlements and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; behind which are the increasingly authoritarian European Commission, North Atlantic Treaty Organization and United Nations.

In this second phase of the Great Reset, new technologies of biopower are incorporating the legal framework within which the limits of citizenship have been written into law into a continuum of regulatory apparatuses through which the obligations of biosecurity are enforced by the state.

This book analyses the most immediate threats to our freedoms presented by this emerging biopolitical paradigm of governance: Digital Identity, Agenda 2030, the Pandemic Treaty and Central Bank Digital Currency. But it also looks at how the populations of the West are being indoctrinated into the new behaviours and beliefs required for this globalist coup: through the ideology of woke, the orthodoxies of ‘trans’, the tenets of environmental fundamentalism and the dehumanisation of Russia.

Together, these technologies and ideologies are overseeing the revolution into what has been called ‘stakeholder capitalism’: a technocratic, corporate-led, anti-democratic and ultimately totalitarian system of governance that is the new political economy of the West. Finally, therefore, this book looks at what we must and must not do to resist the biopolitics of stakeholder capitalism.

