Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that really matters.

Top Stories

'Our daughter should not have died from Covid jab'. The BBC reports on the Parents who accuse the NHS of failing to heed safety warnings about the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine after their daughter’s tragic death. Did mass-vaccine-psychosis mean doctors didn’t even consider vaccine injuries, delaying treatments?

Kamala Harris’s DNC speech was surprisingly good. Despite low expectations, Freddy Gray thinks Kamala Harris delivered a surprisingly strong performance at the DNC. He thinks that whilst she may be an empty vessel, she spoke confidently, fluently and more authoritatively than usual, without her famously annoying cackle.

RFK Jr. Address to the Nation: Full Transcript. RFK Jr. accuses the Democratic Party of undermining democracy through legal warfare and election manipulation before endorsing Trump and being given a hero’s welcome on stage with him. As a result, but unsurprisingly, his family decided to stab him in the back with an announcement.

Readers’ Poll

Share

Paid Content

Enjoying the content so far? Upgrade to a premium subscription to continue reading and unlock exclusive insights. For less than 20 cents/pence per day, you’ll gain access to all sections, including Editor’s Picks and Curated Discoveries.

Get 20% off for 1 year