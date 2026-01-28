** Don’t forget to like, like, like…and share…oh and, of course, subscribe! Thanks!

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Trump tells Ukraine: surrender Donbas, earn US protection…

Stephen Miller: may have been protocol breach before Pretti shooting…

Blame game: Miller pushed massacre narrative…

China hacked Downing Street phones for years, unnoticed…

TikTok owners accused of censoring ICE shooting, Epstein term…

CIA prepares foothold in post-Maduro Venezuela power transition…

Britain’s ‘FBI’ fantasy returns as policing reform decays…

Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs as AI war accelerates…

Global battle to regulate AI agents enters new phase…

Trump shrugs off dollar slump…

IMF warns of global run from US dollar…

Middle powers quietly de-risk from America…

Canada euthanized blind diabetic man…

First human rejuvenation trial begins soon…

…and many more stories below.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

A new post by James Moodey claims to provide empirical proof that CO2 does not cause warming.

He begins his article by observing that the false theory about gases retaining heat from day to day arises from erroneous historical gas physics.

Energy does not migrate on and on. Kinetic energy (motion) is continuously destroyed in a gravitational field. Put bluntly, a six-year-old can see that a baseball rolls to a stop.

Moodey says that rather than old science that skips over simple truths, we need to focus on empirical realities. That reality, he says, is that over 55 years, CO2 did not cause warming.