Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s President since 2017 said some wise but gloomy words during his interview with German magazine, Die Weltcoche.

“The train has left the station and no one can stop it.”

Vucic warned that we are getting close to the last days of “possible rethinking and reconsidering of everything that is happening in Ukraine.” He said that if the big powers don’t do anything soon then he is pretty certain we’ll face a real disaster.

He wonders why everybody is speaking only about war, seemingly not interested in peace. Peace is almost a forbidden word in the West. The powers that be say we need to win in order to secure future peace whilst not actually every speaking about peace in the present.

The President says that in order to negotiate peace you need to have the other side on the table as well. He finds it very strange that nobody is actually attempting to stop the war.

Whilst not approving of it, Vucic understands the theory that the West can easily win against Putin by exhausting him in Ukraine. He thinks that once Russia’s army is fatigued, the West will want to enter Russian territory and reshape it. The West wants Putin to be overthrown and Russia to not exist anymore.

He admits that the Ukrainian war has weakened Russia but it is not enough to destroy Russia and overthrow Putin.

Vucic ridicules European politicians for acting like big heroes without telling their people that they will pay a very big price. He tells the journalist and other leaders to do absolutely everything to stop all the warmongering behaviour.

President Vucic believes we are getting close to the precipice, to the abyss because NATO and the US can’t afford to lose the war in Ukraine. The reason for this is that if Russia wins, the West’s political legacy will not exist. Another reason is that the geopolitical position of Europe and the collective West will deteriorate so much that no one would be able to revive or renew it. And thirdly, it will open Pandora's box for more movements and hostilities against collectivists in the future.

On the other hand, if Putin loses the war, Russia will not exist and won’t be shaped like it is today.

When you have these diametrically opposed positions, then you see that everything is at stake. No one can afford to lose. That’s why, when you have this situation, we are getting closer to a real disaster.

The President asks who is ready to lose one, two, five, ten or 15 million people. He certainly isn’t and doesn’t want to lose a single man, meaning he won’t participate in any war.

When asked how close we are to World War III, Vucic says that we are not far away from a big confrontation. Not more than three or four months. And there is a danger that it happens even sooner.

Vucic concludes by saying Serbia will keep peace, stability and tranquillity within the region and his country.

The President’s nervous demeanour tells me that, in reality, he knows that if a major escalation happens, Serbia will be dragged into it almost as soon as it begins.

