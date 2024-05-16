Don’t blame us when the economy crashes, says Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank (ECB), it was climate change wot dunnit.

The former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took to the stage to petrify Europeans into complying - “Floods, droughts and wildfires last year were just a preview of what is to come”, she said in an almost threatening tone.

With the menacing warnings out of the way, Lagarde gives a brief insight into what the globalists have in store for us when the economy starts to implode. Climate change will be changing our economy and financial system, she tells us.

To ensure they retain control once the system fails, they have a cunning plan. She calls it the ‘new climate and nature plan’ because that sounds all fuzzy and warm - ‘returning the plebs to serfdom plan’ probably wouldn’t cut it.

The plan focusses on three things:

The green transition. Translation - your further impoverishment; The growing physical impact of climate change. Translation - our excuse for your further impoverishment; The risks from nature loss and degradation. Translation - the threat to make you want to be further impoverished.

The magnanimous leader says they “will also work to reduce their carbon footprint in everything they do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks”. Translation - we will be removing cash and replacing it with CBDCs.

The global elites are itching to bring in CBDCs. Once the glitches have been ironed out, they will be used as a totalitarian tool, all under the premise of solving climate change.

Lagarde is warning you.

