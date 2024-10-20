📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Is the Myth of Plastic Recycling Finally Being Exposed? What if plastic recycling is a myth, if not a scam, that is not only wasteful but environmentally damaging? Consumers dutifully jump through hoops sorting trash, believing it’s good citizenship. But they’ve been deceived. Fifty-eight percent “of all plastic waste in the UK is incinerated, 14 per cent is exported to other countries and 11 per cent is sent to landfill,” he informs. “Just 17 per cent is actually recycled.” It’s even worse in the U.S., according to investigative reporter John Stossel. Only about five percent of our plastic is recycled, he stated last year. In fact, he says, even environmentalist organization Greenpeace admits that “most plastic simply cannot be recycled.” First the government and establishment media create and promote the recycling myth. Next, under pressure, business goes along with it. Then, when the charade is exposed, government doesn’t just blame business. It also seizes the opportunity to fleece it of more money — costs that will be handed down to consumers.

It has a huge and powerful lobby which turns with fury on its critics so I know this question will get me into loads of trouble but… does ADHD even exist? It propels legions of people into lifelong prescriptions, as it officially cannot be cured, only ‘treated’. It is a huge issue. ADHD was once mainly confined to children but is now spreading rapidly into the adult populations of the Western world.

BBC - Man says he has been 'left to rot' after Covid vaccine. On 15 December 2021 Larry Lowe’s life changed. He was 54, rarely ill, fit, healthy and running 10km most days – until he got the Pfizer Covid booster.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Drone swarms targeting US military bases are operated by 'mother ship' UFO, claims top Pentagon official. A retired, senior Pentagon official has confirmed that UFO 'mother ships' were spotted 'releasing swarms of smaller craft'.

Eating Less Can Extend Lifespan But There's a Hidden Catch. Cutting calories and habitually holding off on meals just might be a winning strategy for stretching out your years, though terms and conditions may apply.

British archaeologists discover hidden tomb laid undisturbed for 2,000 years under city of Petra. “The burials, their goods, and the human remains can all be expected to help fill the gaps of our knowledge in how Petra came to be and who the Nabaraenas were.”

🗣 Quality Quotes

“A society that puts equality before freedom will get neither. A society that puts freedom before equality will get a high degree of both.” Milton Friedman

🎞️ Worth Watching

We need more politicians like the late Tony Benn. Here he lists the five key questions we should ask politicians. What power have you got? Where did you get if from? In whose interests do you exercise it? To whom are you accountable? How do we get rid of you?



🥊 Quick Hits

Dr Zoë Harcombe PhD and Dr Malcolm Kendrick – Apology from the Daily Mail. On 3 March 2019, The Mail on Sunday published articles (one headlined "The deadly propaganda of the statin deniers"). After a trial, the Mail accepts that “allegations are untrue and ought not to have been published”.

What’s so triggering about The Canterbury Tales? University students are being treated like oversensitive morons.

Lethal drug given to US service personnel – and hundreds died. A MILITARY whistleblower has released a series of documents revealing 601 deaths of service personnel and a high rate of serious adverse events in clinical trials involving remdesivir, an antiviral commonly administered to Covid-19 patients.

Brace Yourselves: A Tsunami Approaches. While we squabble over which side is winning this losing battle to lead the country, there is something being concocted in the dens of power, far beyond the public eye, and it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country.

Human-trafficking tops America's list of 'fast-growing enterprises'. Madeleine Rowley's new report offers a devastating look into what life looks like for countless individuals, mostly illegal migrant females, as they're sold into the sex trade, run largely by foreign criminal cartels.

👀 In Case You Missed It

American Heart Association Was Paid Off By Procter & Gamble To Say Heart Disease Was Caused By Saturated Fat, Not Seed Oils. We've been told for decades that heart disease is caused by saturated fat found in butter, meat, and eggs, but recent research reveals that the studies promoting these messages were heavily compromised.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini. Anne Applebaum in The Atlantic says the former president has brought dehumanizing language into American presidential politics.

🖼️ Memeorable Memes

