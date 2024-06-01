Following on from my Mayo Clinic post yesterday, it seems Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora are also stopping unvaccinated patients from receiving heart and lung transplants.
A letter from the Clinical Lead of the Heart and Lung Transplant New Zealand says that “the correct information is that the eligibility for both heart and lung transplantation has not changed from when previously discussed with you”.
“Two Covid vaccinations remain a criterion for consideration for transplant. This is along with other vaccinations that are integral to pre transplant eligibility. The Covid vaccines can be of any fully approved vaccine in New Zealand”.
The reason given for these discriminatory rules is that the vaccine protects the patient and the donor organ. Laughably, another reason given is that the vaccine “protects other immunosuppressed transplant patients that will be in close contact”. How exactly does it do that? I didn’t think there was a human being left on Earth that doesn’t know the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission?
As someone commented yesterday, this isn’t just the continuation of covid hysteria, this is the normalisation of such behaviour.
Hmmm, give people toxins which kill to make them eligible to receive an organ which will be wasted because they're still going to die. A little advice, stay away from doctors, and at all cost hospitals. Accept your disease, illness and take it to God. The blood of Jesus was still found to be alive. Even when our blood is outside of our body it doesn't die. We're not supposed to be putting other's blood and organs in our body. If all of the staff in the hospitals sre jabbed up, our health system will be collapsing soon due to a shortage of staff.
Jacinda planted the seed of disinformation on the “safe and effective” covid vaxx and the pressure to get injected. Pure evil which persists. Now melinda gates just handed jacinda 20 million. For what? I think we know.