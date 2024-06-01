Following on from my Mayo Clinic post yesterday, it seems Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora are also stopping unvaccinated patients from receiving heart and lung transplants.

A letter from the Clinical Lead of the Heart and Lung Transplant New Zealand says that “the correct information is that the eligibility for both heart and lung transplantation has not changed from when previously discussed with you”.

“Two Covid vaccinations remain a criterion for consideration for transplant. This is along with other vaccinations that are integral to pre transplant eligibility. The Covid vaccines can be of any fully approved vaccine in New Zealand”.

The reason given for these discriminatory rules is that the vaccine protects the patient and the donor organ. Laughably, another reason given is that the vaccine “protects other immunosuppressed transplant patients that will be in close contact”. How exactly does it do that? I didn’t think there was a human being left on Earth that doesn’t know the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission?

As someone commented yesterday, this isn’t just the continuation of covid hysteria, this is the normalisation of such behaviour.

