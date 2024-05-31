Can you believe that in 2024 hospitals are still stopping people getting transplants due to their vaccination status?

In the latest example, it appears that the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, turned down an individual because “at this current time, you indicated that you have not received a COVID-19 vaccination”.

Whilst I cannot verify that the letter is real, all of the information in the letter appears to be accurate.

Furthermore, the reason for the lung transplant being turned down is “based on guidance from the American Society of Transplantation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”.

However, looking at all the advice I can see from both those organisations and the NIH, COVID-19 vaccination is only every recommended. So, according to this letter, the Mayo clinic have taken the recommendation and used wording to make it look as if they have been forced to reject the transplant patient. In reality, they have based their policy on a recommendation whilst implying that it is a necessity.

Covid hysteria still isn’t over.

