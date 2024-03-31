It’s 31 March, which as we all know, means it is ̶E̶a̶s̶t̶e̶r̶ the Transgender Day of Visibility. No, I’m not trolling you, that role has been taken by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Yes, the world really has gone mad. We don’t need AI to fake this stuff…just go out into the real world. Although, fortunately, most real people see through this nonsense or just don’t care.

At least we still have hot cross buns to cheer us up. Oh wait…they’ve removed the cross and turned it into a tick because…Jesus.

Don’t despair however. Wokery may be trying to take over but scientists have figured out a novel way to overcome climate change…by reinventing the sail…genius!

For a genuinely uplifting climate change story, watch the President of Guyana shut down this BBC presenter who was trying to push the West’s morally superior climate change hypocrisy.

Thanks!

