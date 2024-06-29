Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Mechanisms of Harm: Medicine in the Time of Covid-19 by Lori Weintz

If someone had hurt your family and friends in an underhanded manner, and had the capacity and intent of doing it again, would you want to know? Maybe you could prevent future injuries if you were aware of how and why they were first inflicted.

You may, or may not, believe that the Covid-19 pandemic merited the response we gave. Either way, consideration should be given to what we were forced to do, and what was lost over the past four years – all under the banner of fighting a virus.

This book is not a medical study or conclusive document. It presents various ideas and concerns shared by so-called “Covid dissidents” who, from the beginning, were concerned that our pandemic response was causing more harm than Covid-19 itself. No doubt there are other relevant points, and points of view, that are missing from this collection, but it’s a start. My hope is that this compilation will lead to thoughtful consideration, fruitful conversations, and the pursuit of additional knowledge.

You can buy the book here.

Share