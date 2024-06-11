The Royal Society is the oldest continuously existing scientific academy in the world. It was established in 1660 by scientists such as Christopher Wren and Robert Boyle. Later on it was presided over by Sir Isaac Newton.

The Society was brought into existence to allow fellows to establish facts via experiments. So who better to recognise as a Fellow of the Society? None other than Mr Anthony ‘I am the science’ Fauci himself.

Elected to the position last month, his page on the Society’s website makes absolutely no reference to his role in the Covid pandemic. It doesn’t even try to put a good spin on it, it just avoids the pandemic entirely.

Ironically, the Society’s motto is ‘Nullius in verba’ which means “Take nobody’s word for it”. Fauci is probably petitioning to change it to “Only take Fauci’s word for it”. If only nobody had taken Fauci’s words seriously, we would all be in a far better place.

Next on the good boys list is former Victorian premier, Dan Andrews (Australia). This power-hungry, draconian leader oversaw one of the world’s longest lockdowns during the pandemic.

Using Covid as an excuse to unleash his reign of terror, Andrews turned the police into a military force which attacked and shot members of the public with rubber bullets.

But don’t take my word for it - this is from one of his many fans.

Don’t ask me why I loathe Dan Andrews. Under his directives we were locked down for 262 days. We had a curfew & needed paperwork to prove we were leaving home for ‘essential’ reasons. We had 5km radius restrictions. We were considered selfish for wanting to see the sunset. We were not to drink coffee out on the streets. We were told to QR code to even take a child to the playground outside! Sand poured at skate parks to deter children from using the facilities, playgrounds taped up as hazardous. We were bullied to wear masks & manipulated to take vaccines, that didn’t deter the spread or reduce the symptoms as they would have us believe. People were having vaccine related injuries, blood clots, deaths. Unvaccinated were demonised & barred from most services, even places of worship. Escalated numbers of Children were cutting/self harming, Suicides prevalent amongst all age groups. We were unable to protest, although we did, fines were in excess of thousands of dollars. Elderly unable to see their loved ones, shattered by being kept ‘safe’ locked up to rot! Drones spied on us, police shot at us with rubber bullets, police were doing patrols of parks, streets and houses. Never forgot what they did to us!

For treating everybody with such compassion, Dan has just been appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List. Apparently, this is for eminent service to the people and Parliament of Victoria and to public health.

Well done, Chaps. Thoroughly deserved. You couldn’t have done a better job at making people’s lives a misery.

Share