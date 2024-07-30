I talk a lot about the collective hive-mind and how it can influence almost everything around us. To us mere mortals, living within and as part of the hive-mind, connections often seem like conspiracies between individuals, when in fact group-think has subconsciously influenced each individual mind separately.

This common consciousness is exacerbated and fed by social media, leading to synchronised thoughts, actions and decisions. It also enables self-censorship which pushes those synchronised thoughts to the forefront of the brain, whilst pushing critical thinking to seemingly irretrievable depths.

Personalities that desire harmony and conformity are most susceptible to this psychological phenomenon. The hive-mind echo chamber reinforces any existing beliefs, pressuring individuals to conform to the dominant group opinion whilst marginalising dissenters.

A great example of this hive-mind group-think, is the current use of ‘weird’ to describe J.D. Vance by Democrats in the US. Nobody is going around telling them all individually to say the same thing, yet the same phrase is suddenly popping up everywhere.

Whilst the hive-mind may give us some evolutionary advantages (e.g. co-ordination of group activities to defeat enemies) and could result in a higher collective intelligence, solving problems the individual can’t, it can also be extremely dangerous. Not only can individual thoughts and innovations be suppressed, leading to a lack of new ideas, the collective mind can and does justify unethical behaviour. It perceives individuality as an attack on it, the collective system and, if the threat is great enough, will use its group powers to neutralise that individual.

We are all part of some hive-mind - it’s impossible to stay completely independent. But when you start hearing yourself repeat the same phrases as your peers, it’s time to re-evaluate whether those thoughts are actually your own or not. So the next time you hear yourself saying ‘just plain weird’ or ‘thank you, Elon’, take a step back and put that critical thinking cap on.

