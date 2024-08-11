Keir Starmer’s rise from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to UK Prime Minister is a significant achievement but one which raises important and critical questions about the balance of power in British governance.

As the country’s top prosecutor, Starmer was responsible for overseeing criminal prosecutions and ensuring that justice was served impartially. Whether he did that or not is up for debate but, setting that discussion aside, the role demanded rigorous legal expertise and a commitment to upholding the rule of law.

However, now that Starmer has moved from his legal role to the highest political office in the UK, his recent actions during last week’s riots - pushing for quick and harsh sentences, threatening freedom of speech and seemingly encouraging the public shaming of convicts - are not just routine governance. Worryingly, they hint at a deeper shift in the delicate separation of powers that underpins British democracy, with troubling implications that could bring us closer to a state of anarcho-tyranny.

To fully understand my concerns, it is essential to first grasp the concept of the separation of powers - a foundational principle in democratic governance.

In the UK, as in many Western democracies, power is divided amongst three branches: the executive (the government, led by the Prime Minister), the legislature (Parliament) and the judiciary (the courts). Each branch has distinct roles with the executive implementing laws, the legislature creating the laws and the judiciary interpreting and applying these laws. With this three-way division of power, no single branch should be able to dominate and it creates a system of checks and balances to protect individual freedoms whilst maintaining the rule of law.

An extremely critical component of this balance is judicial independence. Judges in the UK are expected to interpret and apply the law without interference from politicians. This is meant to ensure that justice is administered fairly, without bias or pressure from those in power.

Get 20% off for 1 year