Following on from Per Procurationem Biden I have been wondering why Team Biden has handled things in the way that it has.

Of course, the first assumption should always be incompetence. It is conceivable that Biden suddenly had a medical emergency and his team were caught off-guard. Not wanting to panic the country or look weak to its enemies, it rushed through the resignation letter, forgetting the White House headed paper and sloppily forging his signature. If Biden didn’t reappear tonight then that would be more believable.

But almost as soon as people started to speculate about whether Biden was dead or not, he reappeared (or more precisely, his voice reappeared) in a recording phone call with Kamala Harris. Harris gave the game away by saying “Joe, I know you’re still on the reco……, er, call.

And then Biden was flying back to the White House so that he can speak to the nation tonight.

So the sequence of events don’t make any sense and the only incompetence I can see is Harris trying to pretend she was on a live call.

Setting aside incompetency, would there be another reason not to write on White House headed paper and badly forge his signature? Would another reason explain why there are no photos of Biden signing his resignation letter? Does making you think Biden is dead or dying before he pops up full of beans the next day fulfil some purpose?