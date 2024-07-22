In 1991, Russian citizens awoke to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake on loop. Something was up but few knew what. If Moscovians had turned off the TV and looked out the window, they would have seen soldiers and tanks entering the city as the Soviet Union began to collapse around them.

Metaphorically, Swan Lake is now playing on loop on US television. We have no idea who is running the country, who is Commander-in-Chief and who is holding the nuclear codes. However, for many the TV remains on with performers performing but with nothing of substance being shown.

The Democrats are always screaming about Russian interference, especially by bots on Twitter, but now that an actual coup may have taken place, nobody says a word. The only evidence we have that Biden has actually quit the presidential race is a tweet and a short letter posted on Twitter. For all we know, he could be being held hostage with no intention of quitting but somebody else is is sending out messages pretending to be him. For all we know, it could be the Russians that have hacked into his accounts but the Democrats suddenly don’t seem to care.

It’s not the Russians but it is a coup. Where is Biden and why hasn’t he been seen? If he is too ill to be photographed, then he is too ill to have drafted a resignation letter. Does he even know he has resigned? To some these concerns may sound over the top but this is the same week that someone tried to assassinate his opponent. It’s also the same week a global computer outage occurred - let’s hope no files about all of these events accidentally got deleted in the process.

In 1968, when Lyndon B. Johnson announced he wouldn’t re-run, he sat in the Oval Office and spoke to the nation for around 40 minutes. This was to reassure Americans and warn any adversaries about the continuity of government.

But with Biden’s resignation, we haven’t even seen a photo.

The last time Biden was seen was five days ago as he slowly walked down the steps of Air Force One.

Apparently Biden had caught Covid and had gone to his beach house to isolate. I could sense this Covid excuse was on the way when they announced that Kamala Harris’ husband had caught the virus on 7 July.

Since then, he has been tweeting but everyone knows Joe doesn’t know how to use Twitter.

On Saturday, we were told that Biden was “deeply frustrated” about the “misguided revolt against his candidacy”. He was going to keep fighting - he had to keep fighting for the sake of all the secrets in his family.

But the party and donors had had enough, they wanted him out. Journalist Mark Halperin reported: “Nancy Pelosi is forcing Biden’s hand. She’s gone out of her way so far to make this process as painless for him as possible. But she knows him well enough to know that he is one of the world’s worst and slowest decision makers, someone who will delay as long as possible before picking a path among unattractive options. Which means she will do whatever it takes now to get the right forcing mechanisms in place”.

It seems Pelosi kept ratcheting up the pressure. Politico reported - “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” said one Democrat familiar with private conversations who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

Biden’s staff had no idea what was coming. They were still soldiering on, preparing his schedule for the coming week. And then, suddenly, out of nowhere, Biden resigned by posting a Tweet on Twitter, followed by a short letter (not on White House headed paper), again posted on Twitter. White House staff only found out a minute later before wiping his schedule for the week. So if the White House didn’t know, did Biden actually write the letter?

Per procurationem: by the agency of, especially when signing a letter in place of someone else. In the business world, sometimes it is necessary for staff to sign a letter on your behalf. When this happens per procurationem or p.p is written in front of the person signing on behalf of another. Did someone forget to write p.p because some internet sleuthing has revealed is is unlikely Biden even signed the letter.

The signature isn’t an accident, it has clearly been badly forged so that people start asking questions. But the real question is why?

According to the New York Times, Steve Ricchetti helped Biden write his letter in the overnight hours. The report says he did not notify his VP, campaign manager or chief of staff until the morning. Cabinet members were notified by the Chief of Staff, not Biden. Ricchetti previously served as Chief of Staff to Biden during the Obama administration and as Deputy Chief of Staff under Clinton.

His removal all seems rushed and last minute but it wasn’t. Elon Musk said he heard last week the exact time and date Biden would resign. Israeli PM Netanyahu travelled to Washington today - did Biden need to be removed before this visit?

David Sacks summed it up nicely - “Joe Biden turned America into a banana republic by prosecuting his election opponent. And as in a banana republic, he has now been deposed in a coup. What goes around comes around”.

And if you didn’t already think you are living in a simulation, Biden resigned on National Ice Cream Day!

