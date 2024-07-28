The good thing about Donald Trump is that he is so unique, you know you are watching Trump. Everything including his mannerisms, gesticulations and intonation means you know it is Trump you are watching. You would need to be a very good impressionist to get Trump exactly right and fool everybody watching your performance.

Joe Biden on the other hand is far easier to mimic, especially in his current state. And this reflects in the number of people who speculate as to whether they have just watched the President speaking to them or not. Constant speculation about whether the person they have just watched is an actor in a mask or even possibly a clone.

Go online and you can find analysis after analysis on whether this Biden’s earlobes matched last week’s Biden’s earlobes. Or whether Biden has grown four inches since getting Covid.

All sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory, doesn’t it? But could there be something in it.

After all, most people don’t have much of a problem in believing that Vladimir Putin uses body doubles. It makes more sense in a country where oligarchs are constantly trying to take power from the President. Swapping in body doubles could be seen as a sensible precaution, similar to driving four identical presidential cars away in four different directions. It confuses the enemy and divides their resources, making it less likely that an assassination or coup will take place.

So if Putin or Kim Jong Un have body doubles, why not Biden? Could it be that sometimes we think we are watching the President when in fact we are watching an actor with a mask on?

We’ve all seen various masks and prosthetics on TV prank shows and whilst they can often be very good, there’s always something not quite right that gives it away. They certainly aren’t Mission Impossible style masks that look completely realistic and can be whipped off in an instant.

However, Mission Impossible style masks do exist and have done so for at least 30 years. These masks can be quickly put on, in relatively confined spaces such as in the back of a darkened car and don’t require any assistance from a makeup team. They are so easy to put on and take off that you don’t even need to check in a mirror whether you have done so correctly.

They work so well that even the President of the United States and his team didn’t get suspicious. The picture below shows Jonna Mendez briefing George H.W. Bush and his staff whilst disguised as her colleague.

Nobody in the room had a clue that this wasn’t the colleague Jonna was imitating until she did a Mission Impossible style reveal.

And remember, Bush used to be head of the CIA, so knew a thing or two about masks and disguises. Jonna says that this reveal was the end of a 10-year R&D program which was classified until very recently. In fact, you may have seen the photo above in the past but the mask had been photoshopped out.

Jonna Mendez worked for the CIA for almost 30 years and rose through the ranks to become the excitingly named ‘Chief of Disguise’. She took over from her husband, Tony Mendez, who was played by Ben Affleck in the film ‘Argo’, which depicted the rescue of US diplomats from Tehran, during the Iranian hostage crisis in the early ‘80s.

The Chief of Disguise has been described as the CIA’s answer to Q in the James Bond movies. Her team, composed of mechanical and electrical engineers, chemists, physicists, counterfeiters, forensics and disguise officers, design and build gadgets that help covert agents avoid detection. Whilst Jonna was in charge, these gadgets were primarily used in Russia and East Germany during the Cold War.

Under constant 24/7 surveillance, it was impossible to get anything done, gather any relevant information or meet with assets. This is where the need for hyper-realistic masks came in. These masks had to fool close up surveillance teams as well as CCTV cameras and needed to be put on in the few seconds an agent could duck out of view.

At first they used stunt double masks from Hollywood but these were only useful from a distance. However, if somebody came too close, the illusion fell apart and it was obvious that the person was wearing a mask.

So, Mendez and her team went back to their laboratories in Langley and invented a whole new genre of masks. Mendez says these masks come off quickly - on and off like a hat. As illustrated in Mendez’s meeting with Bush, the masks were so good that one can get up close and have personal contact with an individual, for an extended period of time, and they have no idea they’re being fooled.

But she didn’t stop there. Mendez said they soon discovered that they could make somebody’s twin. “We could make another you. There could be two of you - we could actually make five or six of you but usually one extra was all we needed. If we had two of you then we could play some games with surveillance and perhaps get some of our officers free”.

Now, I’m assuming here that when Mendez says they could make somebody’s twin, she is still referring to masks but you never know!

So these hyper-realistic masks exist and have done so for at least 30 years - imagine what they are like now. Other presidents use body doubles so it is entirely feasible that Biden has used actors wearing masks in his place.

But surely this subterfuge should only be used in precarious situations, not consistently when addressing citizens. If Biden has been using doubles in masks, this is more befitting of a banana republic than the country that is meant to be leading the free world.

And staying with the speculation that Biden has used doubles in the past, if security isn’t the issue (or is only partly the issue), why has it been done? To gaslight Americans as part of some psyop or to keep online sleuths distracted?

Furthermore, whilst doubles may be justified for security reasons, how can the average American ever know who is really in charge? If they found out that on a particular occasion they were listening to an actor, rather than the President, would they ever have faith in the system again?

