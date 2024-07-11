Stanley Plotkin et al wrote an article for The New England Journal of Medicine recently. The purpose of his words was to attract even more funding for Big Pharma but in doing so he admitted that all vaccines are not tested properly.

…the widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.

Great gaslighting! Plotkin suggests that, up until now, the public have been happy that vaccines haven’t been properly tested before use. In reality, Plotkin and his colleagues have been telling everybody that vaccines are properly tested and the public believed them. It looks like the pandemic has caused this dam to burst and even characters like Plotkin are trying to wriggle away from the fact that they have been busted.

The public also wants public health authorities to mitigate and prevent rare but serious adverse reactions.

Whatever gave you that idea, Plotkin? Why would we want you to test the vaccines before you inject them into our and our children’s bodies? Just cover up the adverse reactions once we’ve all been injected, it’ll be fine [sarcasm].

Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, followup durations, and population heterogeneity.

Translation: vaccine trials before rollouts are inadequate. No vaccine is tested properly.

It is critical to examine adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) that have not been detected in clinical trials, to ascertain whether they are causally or coincidentally related to vaccination.

Erm yeah, that seems like quite a major thing that you haven’t been doing.

…there are currently no resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies beyond annual appropriations, which must be approved by Congress each year.

But my doctor told me that vaccines were the safest drug available. How can he know that if no safety studies have been done?

To show how little we actually know about vaccine adverse reactions, Plotkin produces a table of some of the major historical ones.

It is extremely concerning that they only claim to understand the biologic mechanism behind the adverse reaction caused by the 1969 oral polio vaccine. Since then there have been multiple, major adverse reactions from the swine flu vaccines and Covid vaccines but they have no idea why they happen. But keep taking your flu and Covid vaccines…it’ll be fine [sarcasm].

In 234 reviews of various vaccines and health outcomes conducted from 1991 to 2012, the IOM [Institute of Medicine] found inadequate evidence to prove or disprove causation in 179 (76%) of the relationships it explored, illustrating the need for more rigorous science.

Great! So they were unable to disprove that vaccines were causing the adverse reactions but carried on injecting them regardless.

Remember, this article is discussing ALL vaccines, not just the new Covid mRNA ones. From the vaccines injected in your new born to the ones injected into your Grandma, and everything in between.

Public awakening due to the authoritarian approach taken during the pandemic has meant that Plotkin is trying to stay one step ahead of the game. His article is trying to gaslight you into thinking that you never wanted rigorous testing, otherwise they would have done it. And now that you ask…well give him lots more money.

Before Covid I was aware of the ‘conspiracies’ around vaccines but never looked into them as much as I should have. I still avoided as many vaccines as possible but thought that the claims must be exaggerated because a scandal of such proportions would have been exposed by now.

But Covid showed me how wrong I was and I’m now retrospectively looking at health problems in my family and looking what medical interventions they had immediately beforehand. I’m slowly coming to the conclusion that the MMR jab caused members of my family harm.

I’d be interested to hear your stories of vaccine harms to see if people have similar accounts.

