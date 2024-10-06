📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

In the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, a Pathologist warns about corona vaccines: “This mRNA technology has not been sufficiently tested”. The author worked as a senior physician in clinical pathology at several Swedish clinics. Since the corona vaccinations, she has observed a new type of "turbo cancer". In the fall of 2021, she noticed that there seemed to be more relapses in patients who had previously been cured of breast cancer. This was a case of very aggressive tumor growth with very rapid tumor spread throughout the body, which occurred repeatedly a few months after the corona vaccination . She says that this is also so explosive because we have been dealing with an unexplained excess mortality since 2021. Furthermore, the number of stillbirths in the third year of the pandemic correlates with the number of corona vaccinations in the population. Two pathologists also described inflammatory changes in the organs, so-called autoimmune diseases in which the body's immune system attacks the body's own tissue. Neurological diseases are also increasingly found after corona vaccinations.



💎 Fascinating Finds

Your Consciousness Can Connect With the Whole Universe, Groundbreaking New Research Suggests. This latest clue about the architecture of consciousness supports a Nobel-Prize winner’s theory about how quantum physics works in your brain. Experts believe microtubules in the brain perform incredible operations in the quantum realm.

What I found on the secretive tropical island they don't want you to see. Diego Garcia, a remote island in the Indian Ocean, is a highly secretive UK-US military base shrouded for decades in rumour and mystery.

The Rat Studies that Foretold a Nightmarish Human Future. At first, scientists just wanted to figure out the best way to kill these pests. Then they decided that studying rat society could reveal the future of our own.

🗣 Quality Quotes

“Strength of character is forged through enduring hardship and maintaining composure in the face of difficulties.” Marcus Aurelius

🎞️ Worth Watching

John Kerry says “It’s much harder to build consensus today” because the “1st Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to hammer [disinformation] out of existence.”

🥊 Quick Hits

How schools are turning kids against their families. Activist teachers, politicised lessons and endless mental-health initiatives are subverting parents’ authority.

The sinister reason why Labour is calling time on the great British pub. The government, don’t want us congregating in pubs and such venues as, for centuries, they have been meeting houses where inflammatory and subversive ideas have been exchanged.

Repeated COVID-19 mRNA vaccination results in IgG4 class switching and decreased NK cell activation by S1-specific antibodies in older adults. These findings show that, like younger individuals, older adults produce antibodies with reduced functional capacity upon repeated COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

The “Financial Coup” That Seized America. In the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis, former chief economist of the IMF Simon Johnson warned that the same dysfunctional policies he saw in his basketcase banana republics had taken hold in the United States.

MrBeast’s faux philanthropy - His cynical videos are fuelling the aid illusion. This is performative philanthropy at its most cynical, glib and patronising, using disability and poverty as a platform to boost Donaldson’s own celebrity and wealth.

The Roots of the UK Implosion and Why War is Inevitable. London dominates the UK economy. Without London the UK is already an irrelevant economy. Taxes are insane, only surpassed by the regulatory burden on the middle class. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

Ex-Pussycat Doll alleges group was really a ‘prostitution ring’. A former member of the Pussycat Dolls claims that the “Don’t Cha” group members were forced to “sleep with whoever they say.”

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

"The man who eats meat symbolically subjugates the woman" Der Spiegel explains why women are more likely to be vegetarians than men - and what is sexist about meat consumption.

