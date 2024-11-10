📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

The American food system creates chronic diseases; the medical system 'manages' them. The explosive growth in the use of weight-loss drugs is a supreme irony within a food system that creates the very chronic diseases that lead to obesity and a medical system that "manages" those conditions with no intention of actually curing them. According to Dr. Robert Lustig, author of Metabolical, thanks to the food and medical industries, the American public has come to believe the following things: Gaining weight (sometimes lots of it) as we age is normal. Developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease is inevitable for many people. Once a person has a chronic condition, it cannot be reversed and must be managed primarily through medication and sometimes surgery. Cancer strikes mostly randomly. Exercise can prevent at least some of these conditions or even reverse them. It turns out that the only way to fix health problems caused by eating processed food is to eat what Lustig calls Real Food. Either, we move society toward consuming Real Food or we bankrupt the medical system and further destroy the health and longevity of the entire population.



Cornish monument is 4,000 years older than was thought and ‘without parallel’. Original purpose of King Arthur’s Hall is a mystery and archaeologists say it is unique in Europe.

Why did Neanderthals and humans bury their dead? Scientists have a new theory. The two species began burying their dead at roughly the same time and place. A new analysis of ancient burials in part of the Middle East called the Levant suggests that the dead may have been used as Paleolithic property deeds, separating Neanderthals from Homo sapiens.

“We can ignore reality, but we cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.” Ayn Rand

CNN’s Scott Jennings sums up Trump’s victory nicely.

Would you like to know what BRICS just declared? BRICS supports “global governance” and “the central role of the United Nations in the international system”. BRICS supports the leading role of the IMF in global finance. BRICS supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ousted CBS reporter reveals how network squashed Hunter Biden story. Herridge said that a 60 Minutes interview with then-President Trump later that month made her 'feel sick' as CBS anchors told him the laptop 'can't be verified'. 'I knew the laptop records could be vetted and confirmed,' she said.

They still don’t get it. Why the elites remain so mystified and horrified by Trump voters.

Trump campaign quietly distances itself from RFK Jr after new vaccine safety comments. Republicans concerned former independent candidate would struggle to make it through security clearance for top government role.

The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide. The CDC was proposing concentration camps for the sick or anyone they deemed to be in danger of medically significant consequences of infection.

Billionaires are ‘ultimate beneficiaries’ linked to €3bn of EU farming subsidies. Thousands of small farms have closed according to analysis of official but opaque data from EU member states.

New Study: Antarctic Sea Ice Has Been Increasing Since The 1970s…Due To Internal Decadal Variability. “Since the late 1970s, Antarctic sea ice area (SIA) has slowly increased, despite significant global warming. The increase in Antarctic SIA occurred largely between 2000 and 2014.” Share

Today is a day of despair for America. We are plunged into an anticipatory grief. The Guardian says “as we face another Trump presidency, I hope we can turn our attention to the most vulnerable: those who are less safe today than they were yesterday.”

The Occult Symbolism Found on the Bank of America Murals. Prominently displayed in the lobby of the Bank of America’s Corporate Center are “creepy” frescoes, filled with occult symbols. Even more unsettling is the fact that those images seem to predict events of a radical world change in the not-so-distant future. Are those murals predicting the coming of an occult New World Order? We will look at the occult meaning of the symbols found on the Bank of America frescoes.

