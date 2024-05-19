American virologist and former Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield spoke to Chris Cuomo about the Covid vaccines last week.

Dr. Redfield was a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force from the very beginning of the pandemic and was part of Operation Warp Speed. However, he wasn’t always quite on the same page as the rest of his colleagues. He was always of the opinion that Covid originated in a lab and told a Senate panel that the vaccines wouldn’t be ready until the second half of 2021.

During his interview with Cuomo, he agreed that there should be a Covid Review Commission, similar to the 9/11 Commission, because there has been so much credibility lost in the public science groups (NIH, FDA, CDC) due to a lack of transparency. Redfield said that his colleagues shouldn’t be afraid to say they don’t know the answer to something but very often they did the exact opposite and made things up.

He then went on to tell the NewsNation audience that when he tried to suggest there were significant side effects from the vaccines, he got cancelled. Redfield’s belief is that nobody wanted to talk about the potential problems with the vaccine due to the fear that it would reduce vaccine uptake.

Whilst repeating the same mantra of ‘these were important vaccines’ and ‘saved a lot of lives’, the former CDC Director suggests that they were only necessary for the most vulnerable and over 65s. For everybody else, they weren’t critical, he continued.

Redfield told Cuomo that we need to be honest and admit that some people got significant side effects from the vaccine. He even said that he knows a number of people that are quite ill from the vaccine, even though they never had Covid.

It would have been great to hear Cuomo and Redfield saying these things when we were all being pressured into getting the jab a few years ago. When people were losing their jobs or being socially ostracised. It’s great that the gaslighting has stopped and the truth is dripping out, and it’s great that these guys are talking about the vaccine, but the brave and honourable thing would have been to stand up and be counted two or three years ago.

