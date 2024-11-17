📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 40,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week's Must-Reads for Sunday 17 November 2024.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Starmer’s Britain is no longer a free country – it’s an Orwellian dystopia. We live in a country where thousands are now routinely deemed guilty in the most opaque of manners of “non crime hate incidents” (NCHIs), an extraordinary, controversial concept originally formalised by the Blob, not by MPs through legislation.

Police investigate nine-year-old for hate incident. The case is among several where playground insults have been recorded by officers amid confusion about guidelines.

Telegraph journalist faces ‘Kafkaesque’ investigation over alleged hate crime. Allison Pearson reveals how police officers called at her home on Remembrance Sunday to tell her of inquiry into year-old social media post.

Care worker who streamed riot aftermath jailed. A care worker who livestreamed a group of masked and hooded men making racist comments on TikTok after a riot in Staffordshire has been jailed for nine months.

Journalism is not a crime – Tell that to the British state. Why are no national news outlets covering the crackdown on pro-Palestinian journalists in Britain?

💎 Fascinating Finds

CIA and DoD Engaged in Decades-Long Retrieval, Tracking and Exploitation of UFOs, Including Italian ‘Magenta Craft,’ Sources Reveal. The sources, who spoke under strict conditions of anonymity, describe a shadowy history of missions dedicated to recovering exotic materials of non-human origin under the utmost secrecy.

Consciousness Might Hide in Our Brain’s Electric Fields. A mysterious electromagnetic mechanism may be more important than the firing of neurons in our brain to explain our awareness.

🗣 Quality Quotes

And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

🎞️ Worth Watching

The lunatics aren’t giving up - they think it’s completely fine to end contact with close friends or family members if they voted for Trump.

🥊 Quick Hits

Dutch Government Official Admits Covid Pandemic Was ‘Military Operation’: ‘Ministry of Health Obeys NATO’. Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).

New Study: Human Contribution To Enhancement Of Earth’s Greenhouse Effect A Negligible 0.2 Percent. “[T]he contribution of CO2 to the greenhouse effect is 4% – 5%. Human CO2 emissions represent 4% of the total, which means that the total human contribution to the enhancement of the greenhouse effect is 0.16% to 0.20% – a negligible effect.”

People of Colour television. How to unpick the progressive contradictions of colour-blind casting.

Doctor tapped by Trump for key health role reveals radical plan to end disease that kills more than cancer. Dr Malhotra also wants to 'immediately pause or suspend' the rollout of Covid vaccines in the US due to concerns about their side effects.

Like a bomb: Trump tells Robert F Kennedy Jr to “go wild” on the CDC, FDA, NIH, Big-Food, and Big Pharma. It’s a war on The Blob — Trump has endorsed the man they call the anti-vax conspiracy theorist, the one who wrote the book accusing Anthony Fauci of abusing his power for thirty years. (Something Fauci has not sued him for).

Biden Administration Will Send ‘Every Dollar’ Possible To Ukraine Before Trump’s Presidency. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the Biden administration is working to send as much military aid as possible to Ukraine while it still can before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Share

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

My Husband And His Family Voted For Trump — So I'm Canceling Thanksgiving And Christmas. "I will not unwrap gifts given to me by people who voted for a party that has talked about building internment camps and mass deportation."

👀 In Case You Missed It

Matt Gaetz Claims 'Big Pharma' Prevents Colleagues Investigating Vaccines. Matt Gaetz has claimed congressional committees are declining to investigate injuries caused by the coronavirus vaccines because "they are bought and paid for by Big Pharma," without providing any supporting evidence.

