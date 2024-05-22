Iatrogenic : Relating to illness caused by medical examination or treatment

How many deaths labelled as Covid deaths were actually Iatrogenic deaths? Deaths which could have been avoided with the correct care and treatment. Even worse, deaths that were caused by the wrong care and wrong treatment?

Maybe the Covid Inquiry should start focussing on who changed medical procedures. Who allowed blanket Do Not Resuscitate Orders (DNRs), who decided that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions should be denied treatment and who decided to instead use midazolam, a sedative often used in palliative care, rather than care for patients?

Iatrocide : The act of killing a patient by medical treatment

The following witness statement from the Scottish Covid Inquiry seems to be another tragic case of Iatrocide. It was made by Lianne Menzies whose husband, Jamie McMorran died in April 2020. I have removed parts for brevity and all emphasis is my own.

Jamie was 38 years old and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019. Jamie died ‘from Covid’ on the 8th of April 2020; he was in the Monklands Hospital Airdrie.

…

The next day Jamie woke up and felt much better. The only thing troubling him was a bad bout of diarrhoea; he managed to eat something. When the McMillan cancer nurse called, Jamie had been sleeping so when he spoke to her, he was a bit delirious and breathing heavy. He gave me the phone to talk to the nurse and I said that I thought Jamie was suffering from sepsis which he has had before. I took his temperature, and it was 39.8.

The nurse booked an ambulance for him to be taken into Wishaw General Hospital as he was delirious. We had lots of phone calls from nurses, doctors, and ambulance people; it was wild. I wasn't too bothered I had seen him have sepsis before and we were up for the fight. I wasn't allowed to go with him.

The ambulance crew were horrid, I didn't know if it was the fear of what was going on. They were barking orders at me, huffing, and puffing and telling me to stand back. They wouldn't allow my son to give his dad a hug. I knew they needed to take his medication with him which they asked me for, and I went and chapped the ambulance door. The female gave me lots of attitude and I said who do you think you are talking to. There was no visiting allowed at that time so my only contact with Jamie was by his telephone.

They asked Jamie five times to sign a DNR, a do not resuscitate document and he kept telling them no. He said they would need to speak to me about it. The following day (28th March) they asked him again and it was five times in total that they asked him to sign a DNR.

…

Jamie got upset enough about this that he called me; he wanted me to reassure him that I wouldn't agree to it. He was terrified. They didn't mention the DNR when I was on the phone, but Jamie said they had asked him about it again. He never signed one and there were never any conversations about DNR before.

…

They eventually tested him for Covid. They had done five tests in the space of a few hours. Jamie was initially told that the result was negative but then the doctor came round to see him later that day and said he had tested positive. He said the doctor thought he was over the worst of it. I rang the hospital to check, and they confirmed he had tested positive.

…

My friend works in the hospital, and she said that there had been e-mails and a leaflet sent out to say who would and wouldn't get treatment so I knew Jamie wouldn't get it. I have a screenshot of the leaflet of the guidelines given to medical staff if the Inquiry requires it. If you were elderly or had underlying health conditions, you wouldn't get it. I really don't know how they could decide this. Jamie had cancer and he had no chance, even though he got the Covid whilst he was in hospital.

…

On 4th April Jamie facetimed me; he looked really well. He was up and dressed. Jamie's oxygen must have been reduced because I had no trouble hearing him. He was laughing and joking away. I thought he must have been getting better and I would get him home soon. I asked if he was getting out and he said he would ask the doctor.

The following day he wasn't worth a button, I couldn't get any sense out of him. He was calling me and my daughter but not saying anything. He then facetimed and he looked horrendous.

…

I gave Jamie some water and managed to get him sitting up; he came round a bit. I don't think they had been hydrating him. Because of his TBI his hair was falling out and it was on his pillow. There was hair on the mouth sponge which was how they were giving him water.

…

I got a call the next day to go back into the hospital. I met Jamie's cancer doctor when I was waiting to go into the ward. She was devastated to hear that he had Covid. She said his blood work was brilliant and he had been doing so well. When I got in to see Jamie, he was very agitated and spaced out.

They gave Jamie midazolam to help him sleep. I went home but asked them to phone me and I would come straight back as I didn't want him to be alone.

I got a call the next morning (8th April 2020) to ask me to go back to the hospital. They said, 'it was time.' When I arrived, there were five nurses in the room with him in case I didn't arrive in time.

Jamie was in and out of consciousness most of that day; he was scared because he was having trouble breathing. He kept grabbing onto the bed rails frantically and shouting to me as he struggled to breath. I had to get the nurses to give him something to calm him. The palliative care team came in and asked if I would like them to give him something to make him more comfortable; I agreed. They rotated the midazolam with morphine.

Jamie passed away at 11.29pm that night. Before Jamie passed away, we got married. He had been asking me and up until he became really ill, I had always said no not until you are better. I thought it was the last thing I could have done for him. He knew what was going on, a nurse took a video, and they got rings from the lost and found.

