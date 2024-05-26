Do you remember being called a conspiracy theorist when, in 2020, you told people that hospitals were half empty? Few believed it because we were in lockdown. Why else would we be locked in our houses if hospitals weren’t being overrun, they thought? Why were brand new hospitals being built in a matter of weeks if hospitals weren’t overflowing with dead Covid victims, they deduced?

I remember it well. It was painful trying to tell people. I remember the videos of people filming empty hospitals before being arrested and silenced.

In fact, I remember a reader of this stack commenting that her son had been arrested for filming an empty Stoke Mandeville hospital. I wonder if she still reads this blog because it would be interesting to hear what happened to her son?

We all knew it was the case but the media convinced everybody else otherwise. We were labelled as dangerous ‘Covid deniers’ for even suggesting such a thing.

Fast forward four years and the truth starts to seep out.

In the Scottish Covid Inquiry, a porter described the situation in the hospital he worked at.

First of all, he says that, even though the porters were working in a hospital, the very place you would expect to catch Covid, none of the porters were catching the virus.

Next the porter tells the inquiry that, contrary to what they were expecting, there was in fact a significant fall in the amount of work they had to do. Patients were discharged home or to care homes and elective surgeries were cancelled.

The porter says that the medical block was less than half full - instead of being close to capacity like normal, he’d walk round and the wards would be half empty. As a result of the empty wards, the hospital staff had lots of free down time.

But didn’t the number of Covid patients increase in April 2020, the porter is asked? He answers that the workload gradually increased but it was never anywhere near as busy as normal.

Another conspiracy theory which turns out to be true. But remember, spare a thought for the doctors and nurses because, whilst the hospitals were never busy, they were absolutely exhausted…from making Tik Tok dance videos.

So beware, if you see videos such as the one below trending, get ready for a bird flu lockdown.

