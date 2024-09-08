📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 23,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content and help to secure a better future by ending the woke mind virus.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying

"I support you because you are doing a grand job of highlighting the gaslighting and plain lying that is coming from the 'Authorities'. Boy, they must REALLY hate people like you. Keep doing what you are doing."

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 8 September 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Elle Macpherson defied medical advice and refused chemo for breast cancer. In her book, Macpherson wrote: “Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder. People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer. It was time for deep, inner reflection.” She said that she is now in clinical remission but prefers to call it “utter wellness”.

They Know Who You Are - It’s Time to Uncover Who They Are. Surveillance Watch is an interactive map revealing the intricate connections between surveillance companies, their funding sources and affiliations. Click on “Ready to Find Out?” then find your country under the “Known Targets” menu link.

From November 20204, the EU will be introducing a new digital border system. Most citizens of countries outside the EU will be required to create a digital record and register their biometric details before entry is permitted.

Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

Case report: Carnivore–ketogenic diet for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease: a case series of 10 patients. Ketogenic and carnivore diets hold promise for the treatment of IBD, including UC and Crohn’s disease. These cases are consistent with clinical literature that shows an inverse association between intestinal ketone levels and IBD activity, as well as the therapeutic effects of low residue elimination diets on colonic microbiota metabolism.

Reconstructing contact and a potential interbreeding geographical zone between Neanderthals and anatomically modern humans. In addition to the findings that the Persian Plateau served as a hub for Homo sapiens after dispersal from Africa, the authors conclude that this plateau contributed significantly to hominin distribution, dispersal and evolution.

If sunscreen works, why is skin cancer still rising? Sunscreens were first mass-marketed in the 1970s and there is no evidence that they have achieved any reduction in the incidence of melanoma. Indeed, as a direct and indirect contributor to our toxic environment, they should be used with caution. Don’t expect the authorities to tell you that, though.

Scientists make 'astonishing' discovery while studying 7,000-year-old underwater city. The city, known as Soline, was built on an artificial landmass by the ancient Hvar culture — but began to slowly sink off the coast of what is now Croatia as sea levels rose with the melting glaciers of the last Ice Age, starting around 12,000 BC.

Scientists Destroy 99% of Cancer Cells in Lab With Vibrating Molecules. Stimulating aminocyanine molecules with near-infrared light caused them to vibrate in sync, enough to break apart the membranes of cancer cells.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🗣 Quote

“The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he’s in prison.” Fyodor Dostoyevsky

🎞️ Watch

Christopher Hitchens’ brilliant speech defending free speech.

🎧 Listen

The Starliner spacecraft has started to emit strange noises. NASA recently announced that due to uncertainty about the flyability of the Starliner, it will come home without its original crew. These strange noises add another layer of mystery to an already complex mission. 1× 0:00 -1:40 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

🥊 Quick Hits

Green activism is polluting kids’ films. Leonardo DiCaprio’s new cartoon is thinly veiled eco-propaganda. No wonder the public hated it.

International Warning Of Societal Disruption Or Collapse. Now, for the first time, a global collapse appears likely. Overpopulation, overconsumption by the rich and poor choices of technologies are major drivers; dramatic cultural change provides the main hope of averting calamity.

Children’s immune systems damaged by covid vaccines. A new study shows IgG4 levels climbed significantly a year after the second dose in primary school children, raising concerns about long-term impacts.

Travis Kelce's team call in lawyers over leaked 'contract' that claimed to reveal the exact date his relationship with Taylor Swift would end. Fake PR 'strategy document' spread online gave illusion their year-long love story was a sham.

Why did Zuckerberg choose now to confess to covid censorship? We already knew what he revealed. What’s new is that he admitted it. We are simply used to living in a world swimming in lies. It rattles us when a major figure tells us what is true or even partially or slightly true. We almost cannot believe it, and we wonder what the motivation might be.

New Study Finds CO2 Is Merely A Climate ‘Spectator’, A Non-Factor In Explaining Paleoclimate Changes. A new study analyzes paleo atmospheric CO2 levels using the modern-day observation that oceans release more CO2 as they warm and less CO2 as they cool – a reference to Henry’s Law.

What really caused covid deaths? Why did the hospital fatality rate change? Comparing the hospital fatality rate in May-October 2020 with the same months in 2021 shows a constant hospital fatality rate of 11.5% indicating no impact of vaccination on this rate. This is in stark contrast to the arrival of omicron when the hospital fatality rate fell by 26%.

So…What’s the deal with Gaza’s polio vaccination campaign? Why would Israel agree to “humanitarian pauses” to vaccinate children they are apparently intent on blowing to pieces? This is a way of reinforcing the overwhelming vitalness of vaccination – even enemies, blowing each other up in a war, will stop to get kids vaccines (before blowing them up). Vaccines are just that important.

The hollowness of postliberalism. Its vagueness and sentimentality encourage political opportunism.

Degrowth: The Final Solution. Degrowth is about government authoritarianism overriding the natural human impulse to improve.

U.S. to resume mandatory reporting of COVID hospitalizations. Hospitals in the United States will soon be required to report hospital admissions related to COVID-19, restoring a mandate which was lifted earlier this year, according to federal officials. The new rules are due to take effect on November 1.

Time To Rebel: We Are Now Entering The Total Censorship Stage Of Global Tyranny. Futurists rely on disinformation in order to spread their Utopian philosophy and they can only continue to survive by silencing all other contrary ideas. All futurist regimes eventually turn to mass censorship in order to function.

Hook, line and sinker – why so many swallowed the covid lies. Governments required active participants who would support and legitimise their fabricated narrative and fill in the credibility gaps. A latent culture of lay experts and ‘know-it-alls’ fitted the bill nicely as an effective way of papering over the cracks. Share

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Elon Musk is out of control. Here is how to rein him in. Robert Reich in the Guardian says that Musk may be the richest man in the world – but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless to stop him. He suggests that regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X. He does make one good point that Musk has accepted over 80% of censorship requests from authoritarian governments.

👀 In Case You Missed It

Climate engineering off US coast could increase heatwaves in Europe, study finds. A geoengineering technique designed to reduce high temperatures in California could inadvertently intensify heatwaves in Europe, according to a study that models the unintended consequences of regional tinkering with a changing climate. The authors of the study said the findings were “scary” because the world has few or no regulations in place to prevent regional applications of the technique, marine cloud brightening, which involves spraying reflective aerosols (usually in the form of sea salt or sea spray) into stratocumulus clouds over the ocean to reflect more solar radiation back into space.

💬 Testimonials

"I love the breadth of reporting, stones that would otherwise be left unturned. It reduces the time I need to trawl and have confidence in your reports."

Like what you see today? For just a small daily cost, you can ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions