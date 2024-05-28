The elites really are laughing at you.

Annual net migration in the UK has been over 700k for the last few years.

Small boat crossings, where illegal immigrants sneak into the country from France, is already higher than it ever has been and we aren’t even half way through the year yet.

As you can guess, this has a massive impact on services and facilities within the country. More people needing non-existent doctors’ appointments. More people needing housing. More people needing financial assistance and more children filling up already full to the brim classrooms.

Not to mention the impact it has on society when, within the space of a generation, culture, beliefs and way of life is fragmented.

And now to top it off, a businessman who is paid by the government to house asylum seekers, has been named in the Sunday Times rich list.

Last year, Graham King wasn’t anywhere in the top 350 but suddenly he has hit the 221st position with a net worth of £750 million

King’s company Clearsprings charges the government £3.5million a day to transport and house asylum seekers that reach the UK. His business made £62.5 million in profits after tax last year which was more than double the £28 million made in 2022.

“Clearsprings has a 10-year contract with the Home Office, due to end in 2029. Its annual accounts state that it is well-placed to bid for further contracts under the Home Office’s New Plan for Immigration. It adds that it is looking to expand its involvement into larger, non-hotel accommodation sites such as ex-army camps. “Due to the long-term nature of the contract and pre-agreed rates the price risk is considered minimal,” the annual accounts add.”

So whilst your services are declining, the rich are getting richer.

