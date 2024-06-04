A front page headline you probably didn’t think you would read for another few years - “Covid jabs may be to blame for increase in excess deaths”!

The article in the Telegraph says “Experts call for more research into side effects and any possible links to mortality rates”.

Referencing a recent British Medical Journal (BMJ) study, the Telegraph’s Science Editor, Sarah Knapton writes that “Covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic”. The study, undertaken in The Netherlands, looked at data from 47 Western countries and discovered more than three million excess deaths since 2020 “with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures”.

Researchers said the figure included deaths from Covid-19, but also the “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection”. They warned that side effects linked to the Covid vaccine had included ischaemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome and brain haemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and blood clotting.

Knapton also refers to German research which found that excess mortality in 2021 coincided with the rollout of the vaccines.

The Telegraph says that as well as vaccines, delays in treatment caused excess deaths. Figures in the UK suggest around 45,000 cancers were missed in the first pandemic year. Diagnosing the cancers later meant treatment was less effective.

Combine that with the possibility that boosters exacerbated cancers and you have a recipe for disaster. In fact, only yesterday, a fit and healthy young mother I know died from a cancer which was diagnosed late due to doctors closing their doors. She went to get it checked in 2020 but was turned away. By the time they had diagnosed her condition it had spread too far.

Taking a closer look at the BMJ article, the authors say that between 2020 and 2022 there were over 3 million excess deaths recorded in the 47 Western countries looked at. 87% of countries registered excess deaths in 2020 but this grew to 89% in 2021 and 91% in 2022.

As most of us here know, the vaccine wasn’t even required. The study says that recent analysis puts the infection fatality rate at 0.03% for people under 60 and 0.07% for over 70s. Even worse was the fact that they tried to vaccinate so many children as the latest analysis put 0-19 year old’s infection fatality rate at 0.0003%.

Most people would think that the highest amount of excess deaths occurred in the year of the pandemic - 2020. However, the highest number occurred in 2021, when containment measures and vaccines were in place, with 1,256,942 excess deaths.

French studies suggest that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are gene therapy products requiring long-term stringent adverse events monitoring. Although the desired immunisation through vaccination occurs in immune cells, some studies report a broad biodistribution and persistence of mRNA in many organs for weeks. Batch-dependent heterogeneity in the toxicity of mRNA vaccines was found in Denmark. Simultaneous onset of excess mortality and COVID-19 vaccination in Germany provides a safety signal warranting further investigation. Despite these concerns, clinical trial data required to further investigate these associations are not shared with the public. Autopsies to confirm actual death causes are seldom done.

The authors conclude that the excess deaths are “unprecedented and raises serious concerns. During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every COVID-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same morale should apply. Every death needs to be acknowledged and accounted for, irrespective of its origin.

Transparency towards potential lethal drivers is warranted. Cause-specific mortality data therefore need to be made available to allow more detailed, direct and robust analyses to determine the underlying contributors. Postmortem examinations need to be facilitated to allot the exact reason for death. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality and evaluate their health crisis policies”.

The truth is slowly dripping out.

Share