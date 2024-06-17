Benjamin Abelow - How the West Brought War to Ukraine
Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe
Remember to add you book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe by Benjamin Abelow
According to the mainstream Western narrative, Vladimir Putin is an insatiable, Hitler-like expansionist who invaded Ukraine in an unprovoked land grab.
That story is incorrect.
In reality, the United States and NATO bear much of the responsibility for the Ukraine crisis. Through a series of misguided policies, Washington and its European allies placed Russia in an untenable situation for which war seemed, to Mr. Putin and his military staff, the only workable solution.
In How the West Brought War to Ukraine, author Benjamin Abelow lays out the relevant history and explains how the West needlessly produced conflict, subjecting its own citizens—and the rest of the world—to the risk of nuclear war.
Endorsed by leading defense experts and policy analysts, this brief and highly readable book shows how the West provoked the crisis and now labors under an existential threat of its own making.
How the West Brought War to Ukraine looks beneath the surface of recent events. It lets readers understand the deeper sources of the Ukraine war and provides new insights into how the conflict might be resolved.
If you'd like to hear the author respond to the claims that the Ukraine war is a "humanitarian" venture and that Ukraine has the "right" to join NATO, go to the Author's page. There you will find two short video clips (two minutes each).To get to that page, click on the author's photo beneath the cover image of the book (this may not be an option from mobile devices).
You can buy the book here.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm sure the book covers the role of the appalling Victoria Nuland (ex US, er, "advisor", to Ukraine) who's knee deep in this story
Putin is an unconscionable evil man, predatory upon innocent people with an unnecessary war. Putin wants his empire back. He has slaughtered thousands of women, children, and babies to accomplish this. NATO did nothing to him. End of story. The first hour Putin crossed the line, the USA should have provided fuel for the migs in the Ukraine to fly directly into the Kremlin, because that is the only language that Putin translates and understands from the KGB. Putin has a lot of blood on his hands. The world has not sufficiently condemned this monster and Trump coddles him. Completely sickening.