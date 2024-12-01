📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 41,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 1 December 2024. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

Australia passes social media ban for under 16s. The law will make social media platforms liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (£25m) if they don't systemically stop children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

Australia’s “Social Media Ban” is Digital ID via the backdoor. The kind of people conditioned to oppose everything social media-related are proudly cheering it on. That’s how the issue is being framed. Social media/big business vs protecting children. But that’s not what it’s really about. It’s really about digital identity and removal of anonymity. The plan couldn’t be more obvious. Step 1 – Create digital ID.

Step 2 – Enforce its use via “think of the children” messaging. …that’s it. It’s a two step plan.



💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

💎 Fascinating Finds

In Irvine, California, one cognitive scientist has put forth a new theory of perception, which suggests, among other things, that he doesn’t have a brain. “it’s the idea that physical reality doesn’t produce consciousness with the organ of the brain, but the other way around: that consciousness actually creates physical reality. Or, more accurately, the illusion of physical reality—the brain included.”

Why the number “1/137” appears everywhere in nature. When we think of fundamental constants, we often think of things like the speed of light, the strength of the force of gravity, or the electric charge of the electron. Those constants, however, are all dimensionful; they depend on the units we choose to measure the Universe. An alternative is to use dimensionless constants: pure numbers, alone, with no units at all. When we do, we run into a completely fascinating one: the fine-structure constant, which represents the strength of the electromagnetic force. Here’s why it, and the number 1/137, matters.

65,000-year-old Neanderthal Glue Factory Discovered in Gibraltar. The research team uncovered a specialized hearth structure where Neanderthals processed tar from resin-rich plants like rockrose (Cistaceae). The tar, used as an adhesive to bind stone tools to wooden handles, represents a remarkable innovation that predates similar techniques by modern humans by over 100,000 years.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

📊Readers’ Poll

🗣 Quality Quotes

“Above all, don't lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love.” Fyodor Dostoevsky

🎞️ Worth Watching

University of London oncologist, Professor Angus Dalgleish, tells Sky News Australia that Covid vaccines are actually gene therapies and are causing turbo cancers.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

🥊 Quick Hits

Let’s Make CO2 Great Again. More people are beginning to understand that the gas – widely demonized as a pollutant endangering Earth with excessive heat – is a life-giving substance needed in greater amounts.

Will Washington Destroy the World? The situation that confronts us is that Western leaders have been made stupidly ignorant by their own propaganda and are incapable of realizing the real threat they have created–nuclear war.

Unidentified drone spotted tailing Royal Navy's most powerful ship. Unmanned drones have been spotted following a British aircraft carrier and hovering over air bases in England.

Opinion: The Enemy of My Enemy is RFK – Ann Coulter. The whole lot of them — the public health bureaucrats, the phony scientists sucking up grant money, the pharmaceutical and food industries — must be punished, and RFK is the man to do it.

Days of thunder. The collapse of over-expanded credit is likely to destroy the purchasing-power value of money. Most discretionary sectors – those which supply non-essential products and services to consumers – are finished.

New Brics banking system would render sanctions useless, ex-chancellor warns. Lord Lamont of Lerwick warned that a rival payments system would be a ‘major threat to the Western-led financial system’ if it ever came to pass.

Globalists Go For Broke: Plan To Trigger World War III Moves Forward. A swirling mass of think tanks, globalists and bureaucrats are doing everything in their power to instigate an international conflict between the US, the EU and Russia. They’ve specifically been looking for a way to leverage the western populace into supporting direct and open warfare.

Major Dairy Supplier to Trial Potentially Toxic “Low Emission” Cow Feed. They are adding potentially harmful chemicals to cows’ food to stop their burps from affecting the weather.

Adrenochrome and Ritual Humiliation: The True Meaning of the Movie “The Substance”. “The Substance” is about an aging Hollywood actress who consumes a black market product that promises her a “younger, more beautiful, more perfect” version. The occult elite has been obsessed with this for centuries. Here’s a look at the symbolism in this bizarre movie.

Bill Clinton reveals he ‘couldn’t sleep for two years,’ prone to ‘outbursts of rage’ after Hillary lost to Trump. “The whole thing is hard for me to write,” Clinton, wrote in “Citizen: My Life After The White House.”

DOGE Theory. Can Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s plan to slash the bureaucracy succeed?

Did Covid vaccines really save 12 million lives? In 2021, there were 667,479 deaths in the UK, 22,150 fewer than the 689,629 deaths in 2020. By our reckoning, the modellers want us to believe that in the absence of vaccination, there would have been 1,174,679 deaths in the UK in 2021. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

Ukraine aid’s best-kept secret: Most of the money stays in the U.S.A. Of the $68 billion in military and related assistance Congress has approved since Russia invaded Ukraine, almost 90 percent is going to Americans, one analysis found.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

Kim Leadbeater suggests fear of being a burden is ‘legitimate reason’ for dying. MP bringing assisted dying Bill to Parliament has not grasped ‘subtleties of societal coercion’, opponents say.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions