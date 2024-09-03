📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter goes out to over 23,000 subscribers from around the world. Join thousands of paid subscribers who are helping to expose the narrative and build a better future.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that really matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Car Makers Ration Petrol Cars to Meet Eco Mandates… Economy at Risk? Cutting Winter Fuel Payments to Avoid Collapse… Carnivore Diets Show Promise in Treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease… Turkey’s Bid to Join BRICS: A New Power Shift in Global Alliances… Canary in the Coalmine: Volkswagen Mulls Germany Plant Closures… Rules Based Order: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s Private Jet… University of California Faculty Fights Back Against Free Speech Suppression… International warning of societal disruption or collapse. Study Warns COVID Vaccines May Harm Children’s Immune Systems… Kamala Harris’s Memory-Wipe Strategy… Geoengineering off the US coast could increase heatwaves in Europe

👉 Don’t miss out on today’s stories! Become a Paid Subscriber to enjoy exclusive content and support independent journalism.

Readers’ Poll

Yesterday, 73% of you were happy that Elon Musk purchased Twitter but 17% of you were suspicious about his intentions.

Today’s poll

🔒 Paid Content

Ready to break free from the narrative? Unlock full access to today’s stories and join the thousands of readers helping to end the woke mind virus and securing a better future for you and your families.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying