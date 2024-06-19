Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth by Anonymous

If you are reading this, you are probably aware of the fierce debate surrounding vaccination and looking for information that will allow you to make the best decisions for yourself and your loved ones. Whether you are a parent or a parent to be, sorting through the many arguments on vaccines can be daunting. Still, you need an answer, a definitive one, to the crucial question: Who has it right in the great vaccine debate – the critics, who claim that vaccines often cause serious harm, or the medical establishment, which tells us that vaccines are safe and effective and the science is settled?



Rest assured, you have come to the right place. Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth will resolve the vaccine question for you, once and for all. By the time you finish reading, not only will you see the answer clearly for yourself, you will also have the scientific references and specific quotes at your disposal that prove it – more than 1,200 of them – all from mainstream scientific papers and textbooks, the official publications of relevant government agencies, or manufacturers’ documents.



The book consolidates a great deal of information (accompanied by detailed analysis) that is scattered in hundreds of medical articles, books, and websites. All discussion is presented in clear and easy-to-understand language, so no medical education is required. It presents several original concepts in addition to laying a robust scientific foundation for the more established ones.



Some of the fundamental vaccine safety issues covered in the book are:

How is safety demonstrated before a new vaccine is licensed? What technique do vaccine manufacturers use in clinical trials to make vaccines appear safer than they actually are? What “last ditch” technique is employed when the above one cannot be, and what are its grave (and damning) ethical implications? What is the scientific foundation of the safety of vaccination, and what practical tools does this body of science provide physicians to anticipate, diagnose, and treat vaccine injury? What fundamental flaws are built into vaccine adverse events reporting systems, and how are these systems used (or misused) by health authorities to support their safety claims? What kinds of post-marketing vaccine studies are conducted, and how can they be manipulated by researchers to produce “favorable” outcomes? Why would researchers want to skew vaccine research, and how could skewed results be promulgated by the scientific community? Why would medical journals publish faulty vaccine science? What is the role of the famed “peer review” in this process? What are “the studies that will never be done” by the medical establishment and how long it has resisted doing them? (Hint: more than 100 years!) What key CDC-recommended childhood vaccination guidelines were arbitrarily set, without an adequate scientific basis?

In addition, three cornerstones of vaccination lore are covered in depth:

What is herd immunity, and how does it apply (or not) to the vaccines on the childhood schedule? What role did vaccines actually play in the historical decline of infectious disease? Was the paralysis associated with polio actually caused by the poliovirus? Is there a better explanation for the great paralysis epidemics of the 20th century? What are the “19 polio mysteries”?

The book is intended for parents overwhelmed by conflicting messaging on this important topic, but it is also an excellent reference for medical researchers and professionals who seek a better understanding of vaccine safety science. Whether you are new to the vaccine debate or a “veteran” seeking a deeper grasp of the science, this book is a must-read. It also serves as an excellent primer on vaccination to share with friends and relatives who may benefit from a deep dive into the subject.

